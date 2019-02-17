Every day, Nancy de Pastino tries to keep people from killing themselves.
She typically doesn’t work with suicidal individuals, leaving that up to the professionals in the state that has the highest suicide rate in the nation.
Instead, de Pastino is the suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department, and with a small team pulls together dedicated experts from across diverse fields to form safety nets for those considering taking their own lives.
“These are challenging times, with case workers being cut and money from the state being cut,” de Pastino said recently, seated in a conference room next to the small office she shares with two other people. “I was warned early that in this job, you don’t measure success necessarily in the number of suicides that happen in Missoula, because it can be very much beyond my control. What is in my control, however, is how much we can reach out to the public.”
One way she does that through free suicide intervention seminars for individuals or organizations, part of a 1½-hour training that’s open to the public the second Tuesday of each month in the Missoula Food Bank community room.
De Pastino also is co-chair of Project Tomorrow, along with Susan Hay Patrick, chief executive officer of United Way of Missoula County. Project Tomorrow, established in 2014, brings together people from diverse groups who are affected by Montana’s high suicide rate, including law enforcement, mental health professionals, grief counselors and veterans. They use collaborative efforts to “promote, support and increase awareness, prevention, intervention and recovery” and to make people feel like valued members of society.
“The messaging of Project Tomorrow is all about hope, and that your tomorrow matters,” de Pastino said.
Hay Patrick said de Pastino brings intelligence, kindness and sensitivity to the effort.
“The first words that come to mind is her real passion for the cause of addressing the public health crisis that suicide presents in our community,” Hay Patrick said. “She’s thoughtful and sensible, recognizing this is something you have to be in for the long term; it will not reverse overnight, but the number of suicides has slightly declined in our community.”
That beacon of light includes six fewer suicides reported in 2018 in Missoula County, down from 34 in 2016. In addition, the number of calls to the suicide prevention hotline has doubled during that same time frame, from about 500 to 1,000, which means that more people are reaching out for help.
De Pastino came to the suicide prevention coordinator position in a roundabout way. Originally from Maryland, she moved to Missoula to earn a photojournalism degree at University of Montana. She started a business shooting family and individual portraits, and with her husband Blake raised their children Zane and Sofia.
Then the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting happened in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 12, 2012, which left 28 dead, including 20 children. That mobilized de Pastino to become a volunteer in the gun violence prevention movement and later create and become a full-time employee of the Missoula chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense.
“I had a strong desire to bring it back to my community,” de Pastino said. “I worked in various states, including Montana, and realized throughout my work that in Montana, gun violence is a suicide issue. Eighty percent of gun deaths are suicides, and statewide 63 percent of suicides are by firearms compared to 50 percent nationally.”
She’s not sure why, but notes that Montanans have higher and easier access to firearms, in part based on the high rate of gun ownership in Montana and what she calls “fairly lax” state laws. De Pastino said three times as many men attempt suicide than women, and they’re typically more successful because men use firearms while women are more inclined to try to overdose or use less deadly means.
“With those methods, women have a pretty good chance for survival; it’s more of a cry for help,” de Pastino said. “Using a firearm isn’t a cry for help. It’s a sure thing.”
So last August, when de Pastino started working as the suicide prevention coordinator, she picked up the ongoing educational effort to look at how the “means matter” — meaning that gun owners can take small steps that keep people alive.
Those can be as easy as storing guns in one place and ammunition in another. In addition, various organizations give away trigger locks, with a bright yellow tag affixed to them that outlines warning signs: depression, hopelessness, giving away possessions, isolation, drug/alcohol use, changes in mood, drop in school or work performance, changes in sleep or appetite, or comments like “I’d be better off dead” or “I’m a burden to everyone.”
“Often, all you need to do is interrupt the act,” de Pastino said. “Someone can still unlock the trigger lock or find the ammunition, but sometimes it’s that one extra step that can stop the impulse.”
Her small team at the city-county health department also is working with outlying schools to help students recognize the signs of suicide as part of early intervention efforts. They’re pleased to see other school groups, like the Arlee Warriors basketball team and University of Montana’s women’s soccer team also are getting involved in suicide prevention efforts on their own.
In addition, de Pastino and other communities’ suicide prevention officers have been working legislators like Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena, who has introduced bills to revise laws related to youth suicide prevention and depression screening in public schools.
“I’ve been working with her trying to see what tools we can give people like her to be able to do their jobs and stop suicide in their communities,” Dunwell said. “Kudos to Nancy for the work she does.”
De Pastino said they’ve made progress in gun violence prevention in Montana, or at least are holding the line.
“There’s more support out there and momentum than people think,” she said.
Yet despite all of these proactive efforts, about once a week de Pastino still gets that call from someone in crisis, whether it’s themselves or a loved one who needs help. In addition, she gets a monthly report from the sheriff’s office that gives details — gender, method, age — of people who killed themselves. De Pastino said the growing population of middle-age and elderly men, from all walks of life, who are committing suicide is troubling and their diverse backgrounds make them difficult to reach.
While those reports and phone calls are difficult, de Pastino is quick to add that the message of hope from Project Tomorrow continues to motivate her and others.
“I feel good that we are getting those phone calls. That means people are finding us,” de Pastino said. “I’m grateful for that, even though they’re not easy phone calls. And I’m hopeful.”
If you or a loved one is considering suicide, she encourages people to call the national Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). People also can text ”MT” to 741-741 if they need support, and are encouraged to learn more at projecttomorrowmt.org.