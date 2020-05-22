Missoula summer camps prepare to open with changes

Apart from figuring out logistics, changes to camp operations have posed other challenges for camps.

Many camps are cutting back on far-away field trips because buses make it difficult for kids to maintain social distancing. Moore said the Boys and Girls Club is assigning one of their clubs vans to each of group, and Parks and Rec plans to have more kids bike to nearby sites. Flagship programs may have to remain on school sites for the most part.

On a positive note, Whicher said eliminating the use of vans has allowed them to open more spots for enrollment. She said there are still about 250 spots available in their day camps, which parents can register for at missoulaparks.org.

The Y will need to increase camp counselors by about 50% to keep up with the smaller group sizes, according to Taylor. He said the increased staffing will likely significantly reduce profit margins for the summer. Still, he thinks it's important to hold camps regardless.

"Beyond just the childcare piece, I think it's really important to give kids a sense of normalcy again," Taylor said. "They've had their schools shut down, they haven't been able to hang out with their friends, and this is a taste of what it's going to be like to get life back to normal."

