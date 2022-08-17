Missoula Symphony director to retire

Jo May Salonen, the executive director of the Missoula Symphony Association, announced her retirement this week.

She’ll step down as the nonprofit kicks off its 2022-23 concert season.

Salonen, who was named executive director in 2019, oversaw the hiring for a new music director after the exit of Darko Butorac, who had a popular decade-long run. The audition-heavy process was disrupted when the pandemic hit, but they were able to bring in Julia Tai, who took over in fall 2020.

“My tenure has been challenging, and I don’t think anyone will ever have the obstacles that I did with a search, and then the pandemic, and trying to come out of the pandemic and still having to cancel concerts,” she said.

She said she wanted to work with Tai and the staff longer, but “life changed, and I just needed to pay attention to that” and she looks forward to becoming a patron again watching the symphony from the stands.

In an email sent internally and to supporters, board president Deborah Stapley-Graham said Salonen has been “critical to the symphony’s success” in the hiring process and navigating through the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the hard work and sacrifices Jo May has made in order to fulfill her position throughout unforeseeable difficulties,” she wrote.

The position has been posted with the goal of hiring a replacement in “the next couple of months,” according to an email from the MSA.

Among her accomplishments, Salonen counted the hiring of Tai, who has been popular with the community, as one of her biggest.

During the phase of the pandemic before vaccines, the symphony produced an all-virtual season. While it was a risky proposition, Salonen has a background in video production and journalism and was confident they could do it.

After they returned to live performances in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana, they worked with the staff on projections and other features and “really elevated the symphonic experience in the theater,” Salonen said.

Regarding her retirement, Salonen, who recently turned 58, said she’s “not someone who easily leaves work behind at the end of the day. I’m very passionate about what I do." She wants a break from the stress of running a performing arts organization, with late nights and weekends while coping with migraines.

Several weeks ago, her sister-in-law, Sue Salonen of Great Falls, suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was struck by a car while out for a walk.

“I just looked at my husband and said, ‘Life changes in an instant and I need to live differently,'” Salonen said.

She thinks the symphony is on solid footing moving ahead, as it has a strong group of musicians and audience support.

“I do believe this community loves the symphony … they proved that in the past four years,” she said.

Salonen's retirement announcement follows a reshuffling of leadership in Missoula arts organizations this year.

Michael McGill, the executive director of MCT Inc., stepped down in the spring and handed the reins to Michael Morelli, formerly the head of UM’s Entertainment Management program.

In spring, Tom Bensen, the longtime head of Arts Missoula, retired and Heather Adams, founder of the Downtown Dance Collective, took his place.

On campus, the Montana Museum of Art & Culture ousted its curator, Anna Marie Strankman. That position has not been posted yet.