Missoula Symphony turns children's book into staged production for Family Concert

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is taking a new approach and collaborating with community partners and a New York City-based author to turn a children’s book into a full-fledged production for their annual Family Concert.
“Sleepover at the Museum,” a new multimedia orchestral work by author and composer Karen LaFrak based on her acclaimed children’s book under the same name, is set for Friday night at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana and features music, visuals, props and storytelling.
The Family Concert is a long-standing symphony tradition that is meant to introduce kids to classical music and instruments in a fun and exciting way. Up until this year, it was produced in-house by former director Darko Butorac and collaborator Creighton James.
With Butorac’s departure last year, the symphony had to come up with a new plan, said executive director Jo May Salonen.
“This year we had to start talking to agents around the country and researching shows,” Salonen said, adding she was surprised the options are fairly limited.
They lucked out and landed on an agent who had just come across “Sleepover at the Museum,” which has only been performed twice since its release in January 2019.
LaFrak’s book is about a group of kids celebrating a birthday with a sleepover at a museum. It follows their search, using a map and a list of clues, exploring various exhibits throughout the building looking for the best place to spend the night.
LaFrak said she was asked to write a score for a children’s book by Miami Symphony Orchestra Director Eduardo Marturet, whom she’d collaborated with before. Wanting to produce something completely original, LaFrak suggested she write music for her newest tale, “Sleepover at the Museum.”
She began to develop musical themes to go with each of the different exhibits the kids explore throughout the book.
“A lot of the themes just came very easily because I put myself into the spirit of the little boy and all of the children who were going from room to room,” LaFrak said in an interview at the Dennison Theatre on Thursday. “So not only did I want to paint images of the rooms and the treasures that they were looking for, but I wanted the excitement that they would have in finding it. The music had to represent not only the tangible, but the intangible.”
The symphony is partnering with the Montana Natural History Center, which will provide props from their dinosaur, insect and gemstone exhibits.
Mayor John Engen and Tell Us Something executive director Marc Moss have been brought on as the narrators and Missoula Community Theatre regular Rosie Seitz Ayers is directing.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re really excited about Marc, and of course Mayor John Engen is always funny,” Salonen said.
LaFrak said at the outset, she had no idea the project would become a multimedia production. When the Miami Symphony Orchestra premiered the show in February of last year, the symphony played the music and a narrator read the book along with it.
“I wanted it to be just the narrator and the score, because I thought, in many cases, a visual will be too strong and take away from the music,” she said.
Then in July, the piece was performed at the Festival Napa Valley with the addition of visual scenes from the book as a backdrop.
“They did project the images, and the technician got it exactly right. Every image changed at the time according to the text ... and I was delighted.”
Salonen said because it has only been performed twice, they wanted to put their own special touch on the piece here in Missoula.
“Because we’re known for staging, props and costumes, we thought, we’re going to have to really bring this book to life,” Salonen said, adding they’ve been working on the show for six months. “We will have lighting and props and things happening in the audience. It’s very interactive.”
LaFrak has been in Missoula since Tuesday and said she’s both nervous and excited to see what they’ve come up with.
“The minute they said they were staging it, I said, ‘Oh my god, I have to see what they’re doing.’”
The atmosphere at the Family Concert is always a bit livelier than the rest of their performances throughout the year, Salonen said, adding they’re encouraging children to wear their pajamas Friday night.
“We expect kids to be yelling out answers and laughing and clapping. They do not have to be quiet at this show,” Salonen said.
LaFrak said she hopes the Missoula kids who attend the show enjoy themselves and also leave inspired about music.
“I want them to think about it when they go home and have the symphony orchestra be something that’s not verboten, but that’s something that they want to come back to.”
Salonen said they’ll have 100 books available to purchase for $20 each and LaFrak will be signing the books following the performance.