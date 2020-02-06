Missoula Symphony turns children's book into staged production for Family Concert

They lucked out and landed on an agent who had just come across “Sleepover at the Museum,” which has only been performed twice since its release in January 2019.

LaFrak’s book is about a group of kids celebrating a birthday with a sleepover at a museum. It follows their search, using a map and a list of clues, exploring various exhibits throughout the building looking for the best place to spend the night.

LaFrak said she was asked to write a score for a children’s book by Miami Symphony Orchestra Director Eduardo Marturet, whom she’d collaborated with before. Wanting to produce something completely original, LaFrak suggested she write music for her newest tale, “Sleepover at the Museum.”

She began to develop musical themes to go with each of the different exhibits the kids explore throughout the book.

“A lot of the themes just came very easily because I put myself into the spirit of the little boy and all of the children who were going from room to room,” LaFrak said in an interview at the Dennison Theatre on Thursday. “So not only did I want to paint images of the rooms and the treasures that they were looking for, but I wanted the excitement that they would have in finding it. The music had to represent not only the tangible, but the intangible.”