Missoula Symphony's Holiday Pops! is back with chorale in person

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Pops!” tradition is live in person this weekend, with a decorated stage, a planned appearance from the North Pole, and, their colleagues in the chorale.

“It’s been 20 months since they’ve sung together,” said Music Director Julia Tai, “so we’re really excited to be together again and then have singers on stage.”

During the pandemic, the chorale made appearances on screen in the theater. For their return concert, they’ve limited their numbers to around 65. They’ve been rehearsing together in smaller sections so far but will bring the whole ensemble together this week. On concert weekend, they’ll join the 70-strong orchestra on stage, which will look “very, very crowded,” Tai said.

They have specialized masks for singers that provide more breathing room.

Tai’s first “Holiday Pops” show with the orchestra fits in line with the annual tradition and she lined out a variety of “genres and styles.”

“People are really going to enjoy the variety of music that we have” and it’s exciting “in a hard time like this, to spread some holiday cheer,” she said.

Audiences will hear holiday classics from the Baroque and Romantic eras stretching forward to contemporary film music and seasonal classics.

The opener, for instance, is “Hansel and Gretel,” from the famous opera by Engelbert Humperdinck (the German composer, not the British pop singer). The first and seventh movements from Vivaldi’s Gloria introduce the chorale immediately afterward.

The film music includes an orchestral suite from Alan Silvestri’s score for “Polar Express,” which in keeping with a train movie, is a fun, beautiful arrangement with lots of percussion and brass, Tai said.

“Frozen” franchise fans can watch out for “When We’re Together,” an instrumental orchestral arrangement from a song in “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.”

“It’s a beautiful song for the season, too,” she said, especially since “we’re celebrating together this year.”

The chorale will perform one piece a cappella, “Hiney Mah Tov,” a traditional Jewish hymn arranged by Iris Levine.

Morton Gould’s “Good King Wenceslas,” is “jazzy” and “very playful,” Tai said, with ample percussion and harp. Irving Berlin’s classic “Christmas” has a big-band atmosphere behind the choir and singer, Tai said.

Meanwhile, there will be a more traditional feeling for “The Many Moods of Christmas Suite No. 4,” by Robert Shaw and Robert Russell Bennett, which weaves together carols like “Deck the Halls” in a Mormon Tabernacle Choir-like fashion, Tai said.

After this return performance, the chorale will be featured again during the April Masterworks concert for Maurice Duruflé's "Requiem."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.