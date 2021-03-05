Missoula Symphony's kids concert offers 'virtual musical zoo'

“We wanted to make it as fun as possible and to really have the visual aspect for the kids to pay attention,” Tai said.

(The MSO did this for Holiday Pops, too, and it’s a feature Tai wants to experiment with its full symphonic concerts when those resume.)

The concert is streaming for the public this weekend (see box), but like prior family concerts, the school outreach is an important part. It’s going to reach 53 schools, including 14 new ones in other cities like Helena, Butte, Darby and Victor, and all the way over in Wolf Creek, Broadus and Glasgow. That roughly means 5,250 students will see it compared to 2,000 in 2020, when the concert was exclusively an in-person event.

More ahead

The symphony’s season has two streamed Masterworks concerts ahead to round out the 2020-21 season.

In April, they’ll feature harpist Valerie Muzzolini of the Seattle Symphony. She’ll take the spotlight on French composer Claude Debussy’s “Danse sacrée et Danse profane,” accompanied by strings.

“It’s perfect because we cannot have a large orchestra,” Tai said, and the instrument’s intimate nature will lend itself well to a trimmed-down ensemble. The program is rounded out with works by Strauss and Dvořák.