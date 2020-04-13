Missoula taking advantage of traffic lull for street work

When the new paving is in place, it’ll take temperatures of 55 degrees and rising to apply paint striping. Temporary striping tabs will be in place in the meantime.

Once North Higgins is paved, and if Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order is still in place, the city streets division will shift eyes southward. Hensel said his crews will attack a similar resurfacing job on a two-block stretch of South Avenue east of Higgins that runs past the University of Montana soccer and softball field, not to mention an almost empty Park-and-Ride lot.

Suspension of classes and spring sports at UM have opened that usually bustling elbow of town to street work, just as the commercial downtown scene shuffled to a near halt for the North Higgins job.

As per a long-standing maintenance agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation, the city also has work to do on Higgins Avenue on either side of South Avenue for half a block. Hensel said because it’s a state job, it will take asphalt oil of a different specification, which is currently unavailable.

Then there’s a couple days job at Ryman and Woody streets, again if weather and virus restrictions allow.