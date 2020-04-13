Missoula taking advantage of traffic lull for street work

Early afternoon Monday, downtown Missoula.
Traffic was light as is typical in this COVID-consumed world.
A truck dumped steaming asphalt into the bucket of a front-end loader, which proceeded to pour it around the circle at the XXX’s on North Higgins Avenue.
It’s the most challenging part of a resurfacing project that began in early April, taking advantage of the quiet streets during the economic shutdown.
“It’s going fine,” Brian Hensel assured. “It’s a little slower than usual because we’re exercising all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, but we’re hoping to get it all done this week, weather permitting.”
As the city’s Deputy Public Works Director, Hensel heads the street maintenance division. He can count on two fingers the pothole complaints he’s received this spring. Below-normal precipitation is surely one reason. Below-normal traffic flow is a more relevant one.
That’s why the city moved up from later in the summer the Higgins asphalt milling and overlay work that stretches curb to curb from Broadway north to Railroad Street. The milling is done. Now comes the overlaying, with an eye on the sky. Rain is on the National Weather Service’s radar for Tuesday, and snow for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
When the new paving is in place, it’ll take temperatures of 55 degrees and rising to apply paint striping. Temporary striping tabs will be in place in the meantime.
Once North Higgins is paved, and if Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order is still in place, the city streets division will shift eyes southward. Hensel said his crews will attack a similar resurfacing job on a two-block stretch of South Avenue east of Higgins that runs past the University of Montana soccer and softball field, not to mention an almost empty Park-and-Ride lot.
Suspension of classes and spring sports at UM have opened that usually bustling elbow of town to street work, just as the commercial downtown scene shuffled to a near halt for the North Higgins job.
As per a long-standing maintenance agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation, the city also has work to do on Higgins Avenue on either side of South Avenue for half a block. Hensel said because it’s a state job, it will take asphalt oil of a different specification, which is currently unavailable.
Then there’s a couple days job at Ryman and Woody streets, again if weather and virus restrictions allow.
This is a tightrope season for road crews. Spring’s fickle weather normally dictates whether truckloads of hot asphalt can be poured on streets, whether snowplows must be called into service for a late storm (for the record, Hensel said they weren’t last Saturday), and when the pothole pandemic begins.
Now the COVID-19 chaos and the reactions to it by drivers, health officials and governors veil things in a special cloak of uncertainty and preparation.
“We’ve had to change the way we fill potholes,” Hensel said, for example. “We normally run two (people) in a patch truck. Now we’re sending one in the truck and another in a pickup with lights on to help with additional traffic control.”
A more likely option is to send the second worker out with a street sweeper.
“That still separates the two guys and we can clean out any loose debris and things that way,” Hensel said. “We’ve done that in the past depending on the amount of precipitation we get.”
Now, wet or not, the separation is department policy until the virus sanctions are lifted. Bullock’s stay-at-home order first issued March 26 was set to expire April 10. He extended it last Tuesday to April 24, and it would be no surprise if another extension were to follow.
In the same order, Bullock designated public works construction projects, including street paving, essential under federal guidelines.
Hensel said Missoula crews are adhering to the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They strive to stay 6 feet apart, one to a vehicle, and carry with them disinfectants, rubber gloves and paper towels to wipe things down. Safety glasses usually required for running road demolition equipment or chainsaws are now standard for everyone at every work site.
As Hensel sees it, the safety measures extend to when the work is done.
“As far as the guys being out on the street, they’re certainly in a safer work environment right now with minimal traffic,” he said.
And if nothing else, when town perks up and the world resumes spinning to some degree of normalcy, North Higgins will sport a brand-new coat of asphalt.
