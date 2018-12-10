Jeremy Keene has been hired to lead Missoula’s Public works department, applying more than 24 years of experience in urban planning transportation design and project management to the position.
Keene had worked as a principal engineer since 1999 for the Missoula firm WGM Group. He replaces John Wilson, who is retiring Dec. 31. Contingent upon the City Council’s approval, Keene is expected to begin work with the city on Feb. 1.
“I really love this community,” Keene said in a press release. “I feel fortunate to live here and to work on projects that make positive change. Public Works is at the core of that — stuff like clean water and good sanitation — but it also extends to things like safe streets, good transportation and smart land use. These are important issues as we grow and invest in new infrastructure. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
His duties include overseeing all operations of the Public Works Department, which include wastewater collection and treatment, operation of Missoula Water, stormwater management, traffic and communication services, and street maintenance and construction.
Keene earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado, and holds a master's essentials certificate from the University of Montana. He took on a leadership role in the $25 million renovation and expansion of the Missoula County Fairgrounds, as well as with the North Reserve/Scott Street Master Plan; the North Higgins Streetscape Improvements project; and the Madison Street Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge.
In addition, Keene worked on the Connect Whitefish and the downtown Helena master plans.
The city notes that his experiences in the public and private sectors will help him align goals on projects that contribute to Missoula’s quality of life.
“Whenever we hire for critical positions at the City of Missoula, we’re looking for intelligence, creativity, vision and proven commitment to Missoula’s future and our day-to-day operations,” Mayor John Engen said in a press release. “Jeremy Keene brings all of that to the city and more. We’re looking forward to him contributing to the talented team that works hard every day to make the lives of Missoulians better.”