Missoula task force to provide resources for mental, behavioral health

Anticipating an increased need for mental and behavioral health services amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of providers and advocates in Missoula formed a new task force to make sure residents get the support they need through uncertain times.
The task force is working to develop a crisis call line — expected to be available in two weeks — and forming a network of social workers, case managers, addiction counselors and trained volunteers.
"This network will triage mental health and behavioral health needs of our community by identifying and referring the most at-risk folks to the appropriate practitioner," said Heather Harp, a mental health advocate and co-lead of the task force.
Harp said Missoula is overdue for a coordinated approach to help residents access mental and behavioral health care, and even more so with new challenges people face related to the spread of COVID-19.
"When we think about health care, we so often just focus on the physical aspect of our well-being, but when we face an invisible enemy such as COVID-19, it really affects us psychologically and emotionally and spiritually," said Harp, also a member of the Missoula City Council.
The task force will also provide support to those struggling with addiction and substance abuse issues.
"A lot of what we're working on is setting up a call center and having a list of providers to give to people so they get the most appropriate care for them, and we don't overload hospitals with people who are in mental health crisis," said Nancy Hobbins de Pastino, co-lead of the task force and suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Staff working the local line will have a list of local providers so they are able to refer people to a real practitioner who can help with what they're going through.
De Pastino said the list of providers will be continually updated so that staff working the crisis line know whether providers are meeting in person or via telehealth, what insurance they take, and if they're taking new patients.
Megan Bailey, an outpatient mental health provider who is also working on the task force, said she hopes the line will also help reduce the number of calls local law enforcement responds to by connecting community members with the appropriate resources.
"We have to reduce calls to our first responders," Bailey said. "It's been a constant conundrum, but now it’s even more paramount that we figure out how to connect these folks so they don't overwhelm 911 and our emergency rooms."
Harp said they hope to be operating in the next two weeks. In the meantime, crisis calls can be made to the Dakota Place in Missoula at 406-532-8949, as well as the Western Montana Mental Health Center Crisis Team at 406-532-9710, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those in crisis and need of emotional support can also text “MT” to 741-741, call the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) (which is the same number as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or the Missoula City-County Health Suicide Prevention office at 406-258-3881.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services also announced Wednesday that it's expanding mental health services due to a surge in calls. The Montana Warmline will now operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. The service can be reached by calling 1-877-688-3377 or going to montanawarmline.org.
The Missoula task force also compiled a list of resources for residents that can be found on the Missoula City-County Health Department's website at Covid19.missoula.co.
The site includes links to peer groups that are holding online meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Missoula Persists, as well as crisis line numbers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.