Missoula task force to provide resources for mental, behavioral health

The task force will also provide support to those struggling with addiction and substance abuse issues.

"A lot of what we're working on is setting up a call center and having a list of providers to give to people so they get the most appropriate care for them, and we don't overload hospitals with people who are in mental health crisis," said Nancy Hobbins de Pastino, co-lead of the task force and suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Staff working the local line will have a list of local providers so they are able to refer people to a real practitioner who can help with what they're going through.

De Pastino said the list of providers will be continually updated so that staff working the crisis line know whether providers are meeting in person or via telehealth, what insurance they take, and if they're taking new patients.

Megan Bailey, an outpatient mental health provider who is also working on the task force, said she hopes the line will also help reduce the number of calls local law enforcement responds to by connecting community members with the appropriate resources.