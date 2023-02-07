A Missoula tattoo and piercing shop owner made his first appearance in court on Monday on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting clients.

According to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, Andrew Villa III pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony, along with five misdemeanor charges: two counts of sexual assault and one count each of indecent exposure and surreptitious visual observation or recording in a public establishment. He’s also facing one misdemeanor charge of violating rules of licensed tattoo and body piercing establishments.

If convicted, Villa faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Villa works at 406 Art and Soul in Missoula on South Avenue. An affidavit filed on Jan. 30 alleges Villa sexually assaulted two women who were at the business for tattoo and piercing appointments.

In his interviews with Missoula police detectives, Villa maintained he didn’t engage with either woman sexually and said they propositioned him for sex, according to the affidavit.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brielle Lande is prosecuting the case and Villa’s attorney is Missoula lawyer Dwight Schulte.

Villa’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 4 in Missoula County District Court. He's not currently in jail, according to the Missoula Detention Facility's online roster.