Missoula taxes set to increase almost 12% under new budget

The city unveiled Mayor John Engen’s proposed 2023 budget Wednesday morning in a committee meeting, setting forth an 11.59% tax and assessment increase for Missoula property owners.

The total budget comes out to about $267 million, compared with $244 million last fiscal year.

“This tax raise we’re looking at this year is unprecedented for my time on council,” said Ward 3 Council Member Gwen Jones, who has served on council since 2016.

Jones told the Missoulian most of this year’s budget focuses on maintaining personnel by providing cost of living increases to union and non-union employees. The city is not prepared to honor many requests for new programs and services in the new fiscal year.

The tax jump comes as a result of inflation and the city’s decision not to raise property taxes over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For every $100,000 of assessed home value, annual property taxes will be $431 for Missoula residents. That’s an increase of $44.75 from last year’s taxes.

Another major factor in the budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is the disappearance of American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was used to buttress a number of local initiatives.

Those included the Mobile Support Team first responders, three locations serving members of the homeless community, and the Crime Victim Advocate Program.

In November, Missoula voters will have the chance to vote on whether to authorize the city and county to levy new taxes to fund those services. The levy would raise $5 million, costing taxpayers an additional $27 per year of $100,000 taxable home value.

The city has about $900,000 remaining in ARPA funds.

Since Missoula opted not to raise taxes over the past two years, this year’s sudden jump is a way to catch up on recent expenses.

“The increase is the first really in three years with us holding taxes steady during the pandemic,” said Ward 2 Council Member Jordan Hess. “It occurs to me that that’s probably kind of a typical increase just coming in one lump, versus in a steady inflationary increase.”

This year’s budget also takes into account a new marijuana tax that will generate $350,000 in revenue.

City staff explained the city accounts for about one third of Missoula residents’ property taxes, while county taxes, school funding and special districts make up the rest of that equation.

City staff also said Missoula’s upcoming budget puts the city fairly in line with other Montana municipalities.

“We’re seeing this across the state,” noted Finance Director Leigh Griffing.

The next steps for approving the budget will include two public hearings on Aug. 15 and 22, along with a committee meeting on Aug. 17. The city must authorize the budget and any potential amendments on Aug. 22.