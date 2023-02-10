The Missoula high school teacher who was severely injured and paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Reserve Street on foot is grateful for the outpouring of encouragement she’s received since the accident.

Lori Messenger, a creative writing teacher at Sentinel High School, is recovering at a Seattle hospital. The injuries occurred on the night of Jan. 15, when she was thrown an estimated 97 feet after being hit by an SUV. She suffered a severed spinal cord, a fractured T-11 vertebrae, a broken wrist, nerve damage in her left arm, a chipped vertebrae in her neck, 11 broken ribs and a severely broken ankle.

Amazingly, however, she did not sustain injuries to her head or brain. She sounded cheerful and upbeat, although perhaps slightly exhausted, in a phone call with the Missoulian this week.

“I have been kind of blown away by the magnitude of support and caring and I appreciate it so much,” Messenger said. “Oh my gosh, I’m getting packages of mail now, lots of messages on the Caring Bridge page, lots of emails, and texts sending support and love as well.”

In fact, there’s no way she can thank everyone individually.

“I don’t quite have the wherewithal and energy to be able to respond to them all, but it’s nice to have a chance to collectively say ‘thank you and I appreciate it so much’ and my family appreciates it so much,” Messenger said. “You know, more than anything I’m just so very grateful to be alive and that we’re supporting my recovery from this bizarre and awful and random accident instead of honoring my death.”

The accident is still under investigation, according to the Missoula Police Department, so Messenger can’t go into details about exactly what happened. She was wearing a reflective vest, but an SUV heading southbound struck her near the intersection of Reserve and Seventh.

“In some ways it was a random and awful accident,” Messenger explained. “But in other ways, we have some traffic problems that I’d love to see addressed."

Sustainable transportation is a passion of hers.

"I do not want the message from my accident to be ‘oh, walking is dangerous.’" she said. "I want the message to the city to be, ‘let’s figure out how to make it safe to be a pedestrian.’ I think it’s so important that people ride bikes and walk to get around, so let’s get things set up right so that can be done safely.”

Messenger wants people to know she’s still a strong advocate of walking and biking.

“It would be easy to look at what happened and say ‘oh, I told you so, you shouldn’t be doing that’ — but I don’t see it that way, I guess,” she said. “Of course I wish the accident had not happened, but I think we can do better than that. I love that Missoula’s a place that rallies around its people and tries very hard to have it be a good place to live for all of us.”

Messenger moved to Montana in 2000 to become a smokejumper after living in Idaho and Oregon to fight wildfires on a hotshot crew.

“The women and men alike are super-fine people who are kind of my family forever really,” she said of her smokejumper colleagues.

After she married her husband Scott Jones, a fellow smokejumper, and had kids, she decided to become a teacher to make their schedules work better. Her first teaching job in Seeley Lake was amazing, she said.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” she recalled. She got a job in Missoula during the pandemic so she could spend more time with her family and less time commuting.

Her years in fantastic physical shape as a wildland firefighter and smokejumper will now come in handy as she faces long months and years of rehab. She will have to adjust to life being paralyzed from the waist down.

“People are noting my improvement is going very well,” she explained. “I do attribute that to being in good health before getting in the accident. My lifelong training as an athlete does set me up now to do rehab or focus on goals. I need to do the work to get trained and qualified and ready for a good rehab program, so I want to get there and get on with that part of this.”

She said all the messages, even some from people she may not know, have boosted her resolve.

“I appreciate so much the outpouring of support and I’ll figure out how to do this next thing,” she said. “A lot hinges on my left wrist getting healed. It’s hard to be fully active in a rehab skills program until I can use both arms. That’s kind of the wait right now to get that left wrist healed up."

The care she's been getting has been fantastic.

"Folks have been so good here at Harborview," she said. "I’ve gotten great care and I’m really appreciative of the nurses and doctors that are part of my care team.”

A GoFundMe set up to help Messenger has raised over $90,000 as of Friday morning.

“I super appreciate people’s generosity,” Messenger said. “It’s definitely going to help. There’s a lot of expenses coming up.”