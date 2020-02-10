Missoula teachers, counselors hear from local businesses about workforce training

"Most of our workforce is on the production side of things, but our headquarters are here, so we also have customer service, sales and marketing and that kind of stuff," Hobza said.

The company offers on-the-job training and pays over $12 an hour to start for people with no college education, but the average wage is between $14 and $15.

People who have artistic tendencies or are mechanically inclined do well, he noted.

"If someone's got the right personality and they want to learn, we'll train them," he said.

Rob Watson, Missoula County Public Schools' superintendent, sat at all the different tables and met with industry representatives.

"I’m learning lots of great things,” he said. “I would say probably the biggest thing is learning what employers are expecting from students and sort of some of the skills students are missing as they enter the workforce."

Many employers gave the same advice, he noted.

"I heard a lot about writing resumes, interviewing skills and soft skills like showing up on time and being able to work with people," Watson continued. "... As an educator I think it's important for us to hear that. It helps guide our work."