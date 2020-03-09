Missoula teachers discuss the changing state of education at City Club

When it came time for questions from the audience, Daniel Carlino, a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission who has spoken out against climate issues, asked: "What more will MCPS add to the curriculum to give all students the skills necessary to systematically stop the climate crisis?"

"We can do a lot more," Superintendent Rob Watson said. "We're constantly looking at what we're doing in the curriculum and looking at what we can add, and this is an area where we can do better and we recognize that."

Watson said that although the district has a long way to go on the issue, he has been encouraged by their partnership with NorthWestern Energy to install solar panels at some of the district's high schools and their use of grants to develop curriculum about sustainable, solar energy.