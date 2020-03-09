Missoula teachers discuss the changing state of education at City Club

Garth Smith, a seventh-grade teacher at Washington Middle School, said the biggest change he has seen in the 19 years he has worked for Missoula County Public Schools is streamlined curriculum to ensure that students in Missoula are learning the same material, regardless of their teacher or the school they attend.
"Teachers taught whatever you felt like teaching for the most part," Smith said. "... You kind of had free license to do what you wanted to do. There were standards, but they were interpreted kind of how you wanted."
Smith and other Missoula educators provided a glimpse inside the classroom and discussed the changing state of education at the monthly City Club Missoula forum on Monday. City Club's mission includes bringing people together to "inform and inspire citizens on issues vital to the Missoula area community."
Smith, who teaches math and health/PE, said that curriculum materials the district has adopted, such as a math program called Carnegie learning, have helped educators stay on the same page to make sure students are meeting important benchmarks for their grade level. He said the "guaranteed and viable curriculum" has also helped him and fellow teachers to have more productive conversations about what is and isn't working in their classrooms.
The panelists Monday included elementary, middle and high school teachers from Missoula County Public Schools, and the three talked about everything from career and technical education, digital classes, reading and math instruction, and climate change.
When it came time for questions from the audience, Daniel Carlino, a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission who has spoken out against climate issues, asked: "What more will MCPS add to the curriculum to give all students the skills necessary to systematically stop the climate crisis?"
"We can do a lot more," Superintendent Rob Watson said. "We're constantly looking at what we're doing in the curriculum and looking at what we can add, and this is an area where we can do better and we recognize that."
Watson said that although the district has a long way to go on the issue, he has been encouraged by their partnership with NorthWestern Energy to install solar panels at some of the district's high schools and their use of grants to develop curriculum about sustainable, solar energy.
Ben Cummins, a science technology engineering and math (STEM) teacher at Sentinel High School, also noted how the solar panels have helped students apply what they learn in the classroom to real life. Cummins said schools are placing an increased emphasis on career and technical education courses, which teach everything from culinary skills and food safety to graphic design. He said the classes, such as the earth sciences class he teaches, prepare students for the workforce and/or post-secondary education by giving them skills that are directly applicable to their lives and their future careers.
Cummins said the courses are "always changing with demand of the workforce" and that they help students explore their interests before college, saving them time and money.
Bob Currie, the executive director of the Montana Digital Academy, a state-funded online program that provides students with supplemental education in core subjects as well as electives, also spoke as a panelist Monday about the role of digital education.
Currie said the digital learning program increases course offerings for students in schools of all sizes across Montana and helps them access classes that fit their specific interests but may not be offered at their school.
The program also offers credit recovery for students who have failed courses and struggled with "staying on track or getting back on track to graduate," Currie said. Another component of the program called ED Ready Montana that is funded by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation helps address and remediate students' challenges in mathematics.
Smith told the Missoulian that he felt the City Club meeting scratched the surface of education across Missoula County Public Schools, but also said that it would have been nice to have more time to address more specific topics.
Smith said that theme extends to the classroom, where he said educators are tasked with "taking on so much with trying to help kids socially and emotionally."
"We try to be everything we can be," Smith said. "It's just tricky to try to be everything to everybody."
Smith told the Missoulian he thinks the issue could be addressed partially by smaller classrooms — a solution that educators and community members have raised at planning sessions the district is holding to form their next long-term strategic plan. The process is open to public participation and more information is available at www.mcpsmt.org/strategicplan.
At City Club, Watson also addressed questions about the state of early childhood education and pre-kindergarten in the district, which is not currently funded by the state and falls to local districts.
Watson said the district is working on the issue with community partners, such as United Way's Zero to Five initiative and piloting a kindergarten assessment to make sure students enter school with the social and emotional skills they need to learn to read. Katherine Koster, a fifth-grade teacher at Rattlesnake Elementary and the panelist representing elementary education, also talked about reading instruction.