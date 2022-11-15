Missoula teams on scene for injured hang glider on Sentinel

Missoula emergency crews responded to an injured hang glider on Mount Sentinel Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis said city fire, Emergency Medical Services and the Life Flight Network got a call just after 1 p.m. for a hang-gliding accident.

One woman was hurt and possibly also a dog. Davis said he was still waiting on more information about the animal’s condition.

As of 2:45 p.m, the Life Flight helicopter was still parked on the mountain. Teams were working to get the woman wrapped up for transport to the hospital.

At 2:53 p.m., the helicopter left the mountain.

The helicopter was situated in a gully on the west-facing side of the mountain.

Missoula city fire was at the scene of a structure fire at the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue when they were called to the hang-gliding accident. As of 2 p.m., the fire was extinguished. The cause is still under investigation.