Missoula teams pull hunter from Clark Fork near Huson

A hunter was rescued late Thursday morning after he fell into the Clark Fork River near Huson.

The report came in around 11:15 a.m. A man who was hunting in the area with his dogs fell into the water, Missoula Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jeannette Smith said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the animals also went into the water, but Smith said the dogs were safe and accounted for. The man was cold but conscious and stable. No fatalities were reported.

Around noon, a Life Flight helicopter took off with the man inside from the 1-90 exit for Huson. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Frenchtown Fire District responded.

Although it was clear and sunny outside on Thursday, temperatures remained below freezing.

On Dec. 1, two people tried to cross the river to Broadway Island. One fell through the ice into the freezing water. The woman was out of the water when Missoula crews responded and was treated for hypothermia.

Missoula officials cautioned people that ice conditions on the Clark Fork River are unpredictable because of temperature fluctuations. If a person or pet falls into the freezing water, call 911 immediately and remain calm.