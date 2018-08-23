Two high-tech companies in Missoula have received workforce training grants from the state to help train an estimated 88 new, full-time jobs.
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that the Advanced Technology Group and ClassPass of Missoula have been awarded competitive Primary Sector Workforce Training Grants.
ClassPass, a tech company that developed an app that allows members to try a variety of fitness experiences without having just one membership to a gym, will receive up to $116,388 to train for an estimated 78 new, full-time jobs.
Advanced Technology Group will receive up to $50,000 to train an estimated 10 new, full-time jobs. The company is an information technology consulting business that helps clients develop strategies, implement IT solutions and streamline business operations.
“Job creation and workforce training go hand in hand,” said Commerce Director Pam Haxby-Cote in a statement. “By doing both, Montana’s small businesses are growing, creating opportunities, and investing in their employees’ success all at the same time."
In the Bitterroot Valley, the Selway Corp. of Stevensville will receive up to $51,680 to train an estimated 38 new, full-time jobs. The company is an industrial manufacturer that specializes in agricultural machinery and water technologies.
"We're diversifying, it's a positive sign," said Selway Corp. controller Terri Nickless.
The grants go to businesses that create jobs that pay at least 170 percent of the state minimum wage, and the companies must have at least 50 percent out-of-state sales. The companies are reimbursed after they create the jobs.