Missoula tech company Cognizant ATG opens shiny new office building

A rapidly expanding tech company in Missoula held a grand opening for its space in two new buildings in the Old Sawmill District on Thursday, the latest milestone in the meteoric rise of a locally grown success story.

Cognizant ATG has leased 40,000 square feet of space at 910 Wyoming Street to accommodate its burgeoning workforce, and the ceremony featured speeches by Gov. Greg Gianforte, University of Montana president Seth Bodnar and Tom Stergios, senior VP of strategy and corporate development and general manager of the Missoula Solutions Center.

"Today we are more than 300 employees strong in Missoula and excited to expand into our new state-of-the art facility in the Old Sawmill District,” Stergios said. “It’s incredibly satisfying to see the positive local impacts we’re making, the tech careers we’re fostering, the personal connections being forged and the way our contributions overall are helping to keep the community vibrant.”

Stergios gave a tour of the two new buildings, which feature giant windows with views of the mountains, employee kitchens and lounges with couches.

Stergios founded Advanced Technology Group in his basement over 20 years ago, and it was acquired by Cognizant in 2018 when it had around 100 employees. The company specializes in customer and revenue management consulting and implementation services focused on the Salesforce platform.

Stergios noted that they paid for a study by UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research that found that Cognizant ATG’s economic output in the Missoula region tripled from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, the total output for the local economy was $122 million, which supported a total of 814 jobs in the region. That’s because without Cognizant ATG, there would be fewer jobs in construction, retail trade, health care and other industries.

“And that adds up to over half a billion (dollars) in economic impact since we started,” Stergios explained to the crowd. “And so we’re tracking about $11 million a month of economic impact that is feeding not just technology jobs but all kinds of jobs around the ecosystem.”

Gov. Gianforte joked that the most unique aspect of the building, and maybe the “secret sauce,” was the hidden door “beer portal” that connects a conference room to the kegerator.

“But in all seriousness, Tom, you should be very proud and I believe you when you say you’re just getting started,” Gianforte said.

He then noted that many young people leave Montana for better paying jobs in other states, which has led to a talent drain over the years. Gianforte, a grandfather, said he’d like for his kids and other Montana workers to be able to find good jobs here so families can stay connected. He noted that he and his wife Susan started their company RightNow Technologies in a basement and grew it to 1,100 employees before it was sold to Oracle.

“And we found the secret to our success is what Cognizant is discovering here,” Gianforte said. “It’s the Montana work ethic. Many Montanans have grown up on farms and ranches. So when it’s harvest time and the tractor’s broke, you don’t call a consultant. You don’t form a committee. You just fix the tractor. And that is an incredibly competitive weapon in today’s marketplace.”

Bodnar noted that ATG and the University of Montana have a partnership to train workers and hire graduates.

At the end of the ceremony, Stergios presented a check for $250,000 to the university for the American Indians in Math and Science program and the Indigenous First-Year Experience program.

“Since 2018, our Native American student enrollment at the University of Montana has increased 26% and over that same period, our first- to second-year retention rate among Native American students, which is a key indicator of persistence to graduation, has increased 14-fold percentage points,” Bodnar said. “That’s tremendous growth and the support from ATG Cognizant is going to supercharge that.”

The so-called "tech campus" at the Old Sawmill District will also feature a new Tagliare Delicatessen sometime next year.