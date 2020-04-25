Missoula tech company Submittable lays off 30 workers

"We were growing super fast and I had to correct something or we would have never made severance," he said.

Fitzgerald was adamant that the goal is to eventually bring back all the laid-off workers, but things are uncertain right now.

"We included severance for one to two months for everybody, health insurance for two months, everyone kept their computer and we have job resources," he said. "We're reaching out to other companies. We want to figure out how to support everyone as much as I can. The longer we would have waited, the worse the severance would have been."

Fitzgerald said the company's "verticals," niche customers with specific needs, temporarily stopped buying its products.

"It was mostly verticals," he said. "We were used differently in different verticals. One of our big ones this year was universities, and they just stopped buying things. Things started to turn off in in February. A lot of business was affected by COVID."

Fitzgerald did note that the company is still doing a lot of business.