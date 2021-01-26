Missoula tech company to add enough space for 350 more employees

One fast-growing tech company in Missoula has weathered the recent economic storm and is actually breaking ground on a huge new facility with enough space to add hundreds of workers.

Cognizant's Advanced Technology Group has agreed to lease 40,000 square feet of space in two currently-under-construction new buildings in the Old Sawmill District near downtown.

Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2022, and the new facilities are being designed to accommodate more than 350 additional employees over time.

Tom Stergios, the senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Cognizant ATG and the general manager of the Missoula Solutions Center, said it's a momentous occasion for the company.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to grow Cognizant ATG here in Missoula," he said. "From our start here 10 years ago as a three-person office, to our expansion with Cognizant and the launch of the All-In Missoula program, we’ve had the privilege of deepening our roots here. We now have more than 200 associates that live and work here, and we are so pleased to know we are laying a foundation for additional growth.”