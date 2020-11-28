Missoula teen becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts in nation

Scouting is a family affair for the Isbells. Her older brother achieved Eagle Scout before she was able to join, and she always knew she wanted to be involved.

“When the Scouts BSA was opened up to girls, I just got very excited because I realized that I could become an Eagle Scout just like my brother and inspire a future generation of Eagle Scouts,” she said.

While Boys Scouts has traditionally been seen as a father-son activity, Isbell doesn’t think the intent of the group was to leave girls out.

“I don’t think that the Boy Scouts of America as it was at the time was started to exclude girls, it was just started because at the time, boys needed that. So now, they are seeing that girls also need that, and they’ve been seeing it for a long time.”

Now that girls are allowed to join Scouting and work toward Eagle Scout status, Brad said the program has become more positive for the whole family.