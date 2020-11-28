Missoula teen becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts in nation

A Missoula teen is making history, becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation, a rank that was up until recently only reserved for boys.
Eva Isbell, a freshman at the University of Montana, is part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts that will graduate this year after Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, made the decision to welcome girls to the program in 2019.
“It means a lot to me that I can be one of the first, and not even that, just to be one of the girls who can get that rank. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” said Isbell, a theater and business major. “It’s just an incredible experience to be honored in such a way I can be called an Eagle Scout.”
The program’s highest rank, only 6% of Scouts achieve Eagle status, which requires 21 merit badges that cover skills and topics ranging from first aid and safety to civics and the environment.
"Eagle Scouts are some of the world's finest leaders, demonstrating strong ethics and morals and making direct and lasting impacts in their communities," said Dirk Smith, Montana Council Scout Executive, in a press release. "We are thrilled to see these female Scouts BSA members exemplify this adventure."
Isbell, who has been involved in Scouting for the past four years, has earned a whopping 41 merit badges, two of her favorites being for aviation and theater.
“Aviation was actually the first merit badge I ever did,” she said. “...you actually get to go up in a little biplane, and if you sit in the copilot seat, which I got to, you get to fly the plane for a couple of minutes.”
For her theater badge, she got a taste of what her future studies at UM would look like, visiting the various stages and sets on campus, trying her hand at improv and getting a chance to see a student play.
Eagle Scout hopefuls are also expected to take on leadership roles within their troop and complete a community service project as well. Isbell used the project as an opportunity to give back to the school she attended her entire life, Valley Christian.
After noticing a swath of old, dead juniper bushes growing along two sides of Valley Christian’s high school building, Isbell sought to eliminate what she saw as a major fire hazard.
“I realized if someone passed by the school and tossed like a cigarette butt or something into those, those things would go up in flame and take the entire school with them, which is a huge problem.”
Using 35 tons of rocks and fire-resistant flora, such as yucca and rose bushes, Isbell worked over five weekends with crews of 15 to completely re-landscape the garden beds.
“It’s all her project,” said Brad Isbell, Eva’s dad, who has seen her path to Eagle Scout firsthand as a Scout leader himself. “She designed it, she worked out all the details, she got all the crews, she organized it and facilitated it. She was 17 when she finished it. That’s a big deal.”
Scouting is a family affair for the Isbells. Her older brother achieved Eagle Scout before she was able to join, and she always knew she wanted to be involved.
“When the Scouts BSA was opened up to girls, I just got very excited because I realized that I could become an Eagle Scout just like my brother and inspire a future generation of Eagle Scouts,” she said.
While Boys Scouts has traditionally been seen as a father-son activity, Isbell doesn’t think the intent of the group was to leave girls out.
“I don’t think that the Boy Scouts of America as it was at the time was started to exclude girls, it was just started because at the time, boys needed that. So now, they are seeing that girls also need that, and they’ve been seeing it for a long time.”
Now that girls are allowed to join Scouting and work toward Eagle Scout status, Brad said the program has become more positive for the whole family.
“I was a Scout parent when it was just my son, and I witnessed as a Scout master that it was very difficult for families because the boys go off and do something and the girls stay home — and that’s not right. Every skill set, every opportunity should be provided exactly the same, because (the girls) can do it,” he said. “What we’ve got now is family Scouting. The whole family can show up, and they can all do these activities.”
Brad has already seen his daughter acting as a mentor for young girls starting out in Scouting, adding they look up to her on outings as an example of what they could achieve.
Isbell said the leadership skills she’s built through Scouting will help her for the rest of her life, as she works toward a career in film, possibly in directing. She too hopes she can inspire the next generation of female Eagle Scouts now that the opportunity is available to them.
“I know a couple girls who are taking advantage of this, and I just see them flying through the program, learning so much, and I am just so proud of them. We could get a lot of girls involved in this, and they could do just as well and do great things.”
