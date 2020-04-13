Missoula teen creates free online tutoring service amid pandemic

Bateman said they try to respond in a day and most of the requests so far have been for math, especially high school courses like algebra and geometry. The tutors also work with middle school students.

Beral Chen, a high school senior living in North Carolina who is the president of TAP, said many of the student tutors also come from low-income backgrounds and are involved with a national nonprofit called QuestBridge, which recognizes low-income students for their academic achievements and connects them with institutions of higher education.

Chen said the idea for the program originated in a QuestBridge Facebook group where student scholars share ideas and advice.

"One of the scholars mentioned that they were creating a tutoring program to help under-serviced students in their community, and I thought 'Well maybe we can make this more widespread than our communities,'" Chen said.

Chen made Bateman the vice president after the two connected in the group.

"She was super enthusiastic about doing this, and I noticed her initiative and her want to help right off the bat," Chen said. "She even offered to create the website and never had a problem working to build this program with me."