Missoula teen creates free online tutoring service amid pandemic

As state-mandated school closures require new methods of remote learning, some students who lack academic support at home are struggling to keep up with their classmates.
That's why Cassidy Bateman, a senior at Big Sky High School, teamed up with a group of high schoolers from across the nation to create a free tutoring service geared toward helping low-income students.
"We are trying to provide academic support to students who may not have academic support because of COVID-19," Bateman said.
Bateman said she was motivated to help other students in part because she herself grew up without a lot of money, and she also works with children as part of her day job.
Students who need help with their schoolwork can contact the Tutoring and Advising Project at tutoringadvisingprogram@gmail.com or fill out a form on the program's website. The program matches students with tutors from around the country based on their academic needs and personality. Once matched, tutors work with students via Zoom, Google Hangouts and FaceTime, and an estimated 25 tutors are available.
Bateman said they try to respond in a day and most of the requests so far have been for math, especially high school courses like algebra and geometry. The tutors also work with middle school students.
Beral Chen, a high school senior living in North Carolina who is the president of TAP, said many of the student tutors also come from low-income backgrounds and are involved with a national nonprofit called QuestBridge, which recognizes low-income students for their academic achievements and connects them with institutions of higher education.
Chen said the idea for the program originated in a QuestBridge Facebook group where student scholars share ideas and advice.
"One of the scholars mentioned that they were creating a tutoring program to help under-serviced students in their community, and I thought 'Well maybe we can make this more widespread than our communities,'" Chen said.
Chen made Bateman the vice president after the two connected in the group.
"She was super enthusiastic about doing this, and I noticed her initiative and her want to help right off the bat," Chen said. "She even offered to create the website and never had a problem working to build this program with me."
Bateman said she is the only person in Missoula who is involved with the project that she knows of, although the team is growing quickly.
Bateman is currently working with a couple of students from New York City and said they try to find the best match for tutors and students based more on "who fits the personality than the location."
The group is working on spreading the word about their program so more students are able to utilize it. So far they've emailed principals and superintendents, and advertised on social media.
Chen said she hopes all education institutions to take into consideration students' socioeconomic status, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize that not all students have access to electronic devices, stable internet connections or even stable homes.
"I think it's super important to serve those who are under-resourced because we all deserve an adequate, at least, education and this is the least I can do as a high school senior to help out during this coronavirus crisis," Chen said.
Find TAP at https://cbateman2020.wixsite.com/taptutoring.
