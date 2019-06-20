A Missoula teen killed in a head-on crash northwest of Helena on Monday afternoon has been identified as a recent Hellgate High School graduate.
Lane Ryan Mannix, 18, was killed in the accident with a semi-truck on Highway 141 near Nevada Creek Road, about 40 miles from Helena.
Mannix graduated magna cum laude from Hellgate less than two weeks before the crash.
She recently received the Presidential Award for outstanding academic excellence and was looking forward to attending the University of Montana in the fall with plans to become a radiology technician, according to an obituary published in the Missoulian.
Mannix was driving north when she veered off the right side of the road, over-corrected and then entered the southbound lane, hitting the semi-truck, according to an earlier report from the Montana Highway Patrol.
No passengers were involved, and no other injuries were reported.
Visitation will be at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Christian Life Center in Missoula at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, with a reception to follow at The Wilma Theatre. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.