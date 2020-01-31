Missoula temps above average for January

7 Day Forecast
Dig out that tank top from the bottom of your dresser — at least for a short time.
Temperatures this month have been averaging 5.6 degrees above normal in Missoula, according to the National Weather Service.
"That is quite a bit above normal," said meteorologist Dan Zumpfe of Missoula on Thursday.
Normally, the end of January would bring highs around 35 degrees and lows near 20, but the mercury hit roughly 10 degrees higher on Thursday, he said.
"It looks like our low this (Thursday) morning was 34 degrees, so that's pretty warm," Zumpfe said.
He anticipated Friday would bring more of the same, with a high of 44 or 45 degrees, although with some precipitation possible.
Jamie Jonkel, a bear specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said he hasn't heard the temperatures are driving bears out of their dens, but he said critter movement is always possible with a Chinook or a warm spell.
"A lot of times, the snow will run off and fill the dens, and a bear will kind of wake up in a big puddle of water and say, 'To heck with this,' and will get out a relocate," Jonkel said.
Sometimes, the bears dig into the pulp of a cottonwood or spruce and resume their snoozing in a broken treetop. "We get a lot of dens like that. If I got flooded out of a den, that's what I'd do," Jonkel said.
This weekend, the weather is likely to feel a little bit closer to normal, although in southwest Montana, the temperature is expected to drop into the single digits and maybe even zero, Zumpfe said.
He said meteorologists are keeping a close eye on weather models for Sunday's transition from warmer to cooler temperatures. Some models show "appreciable snow" for the Missoula Valley, with one or two inches total accumulated over time. But the quick change in temperatures coupled with even a little bit of snow will make travel challenging.
"It's probably going to make some of our roads really treacherous," Zumpfe said.
By Monday morning, he anticipated the temperature would be down in the teens and single digits for much of western Montana. The upcoming cool-down looks to be fairly short-lived, though, with a high pressure pattern forecast for the West Coast into next week.
"We'll be on the fringes of it, so we'll get the warmth from the high pressure, but we'll be getting precipitation from the Northwest," Zumpfe said.
The precipitation will be good for snowpack, which already sits from 95% to 100% of normal in north central Idaho and western Montana.
