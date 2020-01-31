Missoula temps above average for January

Dig out that tank top from the bottom of your dresser — at least for a short time.

Temperatures this month have been averaging 5.6 degrees above normal in Missoula, according to the National Weather Service.

"That is quite a bit above normal," said meteorologist Dan Zumpfe of Missoula on Thursday.

Normally, the end of January would bring highs around 35 degrees and lows near 20, but the mercury hit roughly 10 degrees higher on Thursday, he said.

"It looks like our low this (Thursday) morning was 34 degrees, so that's pretty warm," Zumpfe said.

He anticipated Friday would bring more of the same, with a high of 44 or 45 degrees, although with some precipitation possible.

Jamie Jonkel, a bear specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said he hasn't heard the temperatures are driving bears out of their dens, but he said critter movement is always possible with a Chinook or a warm spell.

"A lot of times, the snow will run off and fill the dens, and a bear will kind of wake up in a big puddle of water and say, 'To heck with this,' and will get out a relocate," Jonkel said.