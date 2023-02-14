As the Montana Legislature considers two bills aimed at reducing the burden of rental application fees, one Missoula group is taking matters into local hands.

The Missoula Tenants Union debuted its rental application fee reimbursement fund this week. The initiative offers $1,000 to reimburse renters for their application fees. Half of the fund will be used to reimburse Tenants Union members, while the other half is reserved for Indigenous renters in Missoula and western Montana, regardless of union membership.

Indigenous people in western Montana are eligible to receive reimbursement for two rental application fees by emailing a receipt of the application fee and Venmo handle or mailing address to missoulatenantsunion@gmail.com. MTU will provide reimbursement via check or Venmo; tribal ID is not needed to receive reimbursement.

“The Missoula Tenants Union understands that $1,000 is ultimately a small amount of money in the grand scheme of our present housing crisis, but it’s $1,000 more than Montana’s Legislature or your landlord are offering,” a press release stated.

To contribute to the fund, donate through Venmo to @MissoulaTenantsUnion with the memo heading “Donation.” To give specifically to the fund for Indigenous western Montanans, use the memo heading “Indigenous Application Fee Refunds.”

MTU also urges Montana lawmakers to pass HB 233 and SB 320, which would require landlords to reimburse the fees from unsuccessful rental applications.

“Together, we have the ability to take care of one another when those in power refuse,” the press release said.