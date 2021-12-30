Missoula tire-slashing suspect held on $50K bond

A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of slashing vehicle tires all around town Wednesday morning and holding a knife to a woman's throat.

Jason D. Simonetti, 36, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court Thursday afternoon on an assault with a weapon charge and criminal mischief charge, both felonies. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of bodily injury assault.

Missoula police received reports of an intoxicated driver on Wednesday, believed to be Simonetti. More reports came in accusing Simonetti of slashing tires in the vicinity of the 700 block of West Central Avenue, a news release from the Missoula Police Department said.

A woman who was in the car with Simonetti at the time of the suspected incidents and reported his behavior as being abusive and aggressive, said she witnessed him slashing tires in the area around the county fairgrounds and Lions Park, the release said.

At about 10 p.m., the woman called 911. She reported that Simonetti was at her house, and that he had been physically and emotionally abusive over the past few days. She said Simonetti had picked her up Wednesday morning while intoxicated. He then drove around town slashing tires. She recalled him stabbing the tires of at least five separate cars with a large switchblade knife, Missoula County charging documents said.

Law enforcement noted the woman had visible injuries, which she attributed to Simonetti physically abusing her by throwing her into the ground and walls. She also reported he had "choked" her multiple times with both hands, charging documents said.

At one point while the two were in the car together on Wednesday, Simonetti held a knife to her throat in a way she believed was a joke, but she said it terrified her, documents said. Two knives were found by law enforcement that matched the descriptions the woman gave as the weapons Simonetti used when he threatened her and when he was slashing tires.

Missoula police are currently aware of three vehicles with tires punctured by Simonetti, the police department release said. If anyone has any other information regarding this incident, or if their vehicle was damaged, contact Detective Jesse Potter at 406-552-6327.

When officials spoke with Simonetti, he denied producing a knife in a threatening or joking manner to the woman. He said he would never do anything like that, and was upset that she had reported the alleged incident to police. He added he has suffered multiple traumatic brain injuries that have impaired his memory. Simonetti's mother spoke with officials and corroborated her son's traumatic brain injury, saying it makes him a "danger." She was relieved he is in custody, charging documents said.

At Simonetti's initial appearance on Thursday afternoon, state prosecution said the woman involved in the incident is "absolutely terrified of the defendant," and asked bail be set at $75,000.

When addressing the court, Simonetti expressed remorse and asked for help with treating the substance abuse issues he is experiencing.

Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail at $50,000, and required Simonetti to consume no alcohol or drugs. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and is prohibited from having weapons in his possession. His arraignment was set for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.

