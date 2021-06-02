Missoula to adjust fees to speed up home construction

"The demand is huge right now, so when you look at what things do we have control over, this is one thing we have control over so we can work to improve it," said councilor Gwen Jones, who chairs the Administration and Finance Committee.

City council members voted 10-0 (with two members absent) to move the proposal out of committee to the June 7 meeting in order to establish a date for a public hearing. The hearing, which will be open for a week, is set to begin on June 21, after which council will vote on the proposal.

"I think what we're trying to do is streamline the city's involvement in development in terms of process and the timeline," Jones said. "We want to make it more simple and make it user friendly, so that people are better able to know what they need to do ... without a lot of back and forth.

"What we're also doing is increasing our capacity, so that we have more staff and can more quickly review the permits that come in and get them turned around."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

