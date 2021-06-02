Missoula to adjust fees to speed up home construction

Missoula is looking to increase fees prior to new construction to decrease turnaround time in the review process.
The proposed fee, a 15% increase on developmental and engineering review, would be used to hire five new full-time employees at an annual cost of around $358,000.
It would make things such as zoning and subdivision applications more expensive, but developers and city officials believe the increased staff capacity will speed up the development cycle.
"Additional time tacked on to a project, whether that's through developmental review or an inability to hire subcontractors, is added time that adds real cost to these projects," Missoula Director of Community Development Eran Pehan said Wednesday. "Our goal is to do whatever we can to eliminate delays on the city side."
City review time on single-dwelling residential projects and duplexes currently takes 10-12 weeks, according to a presentation at City Council's Administration and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Missoula's goal is to reduce turnaround to two to four weeks within six months, officials say.
The city is dealing with an affordable housing crunch and one of the ways it is planning to push back against this is with new development. Last year, the city issued 7,176 building permits and 554 new residential units were added — 226 of which were single-family homes.
Pehan said the adjustment to development fees has been a topic of discussion in the past, but a city emphasis on finding solutions to the affordable housing crisis pushed it to the forefront.
"The continual increase in the cost of single-family homes is creating some urgency to address this as quickly as we can," Pehan said.
Lengthy review processes make construction more expensive, Pehan said. Holding costs — the interest paid on money borrowed to fund a project — can cost developers thousands of dollars.
Pehan said the proposal got "pretty unanimous" support from Missoula's development community, who city officials worked closely with. The fee could lower development costs, translating into lower costs for buyers and renters.
"Believe it or not, I actually support the fee increases because they're tied to specific timelines for us. Time is more important than a 15% increase," Ryan Frey, owner of Missoula-based Saddle Mountain Construction, said in a public comment to the committee. "We have high hopes for this plan."
If the proposal is passed, two new associate planners, one review engineer, one Parks and Trails associate planner and one senior code reform planner will be added to city staff. The fee will provide the money for those positions, meaning their compensation will not come out of the city's general budget.
"The demand is huge right now, so when you look at what things do we have control over, this is one thing we have control over so we can work to improve it," said councilor Gwen Jones, who chairs the Administration and Finance Committee.
City council members voted 10-0 (with two members absent) to move the proposal out of committee to the June 7 meeting in order to establish a date for a public hearing. The hearing, which will be open for a week, is set to begin on June 21, after which council will vote on the proposal.
"I think what we're trying to do is streamline the city's involvement in development in terms of process and the timeline," Jones said. "We want to make it more simple and make it user friendly, so that people are better able to know what they need to do ... without a lot of back and forth.
"What we're also doing is increasing our capacity, so that we have more staff and can more quickly review the permits that come in and get them turned around."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com