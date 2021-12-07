Missoula to appoint new chief operations officer

Missoula City Council is set to consider Mayor John Engen's appointment of Eric Hallstrom as the city's new chief operations officer.

Council is scheduled to do so at its Administration and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Hallstrom was selected after a national search, according to a city news release.

He previously worked for the state of Minnesota in the Department of Natural Resources, where he was director of its operation services division. He also worked in the state budget office and was an adviser to the state's governor.

He is an attorney who has "litigated on behalf of public sector employees" and worked in the U.S. Department of Labor, the release said. He was also the chief of staff of the U.S. Federal Election Commission.

Hallstrom earned an undergraduate degree from Augustana College and a law degree from the University of Iowa and had additional training at Georgetown University Law Center.

“It's an honor to be joining the team of talented, committed public servants here in Missoula,” Hallstrom said. “I'm looking forward to working on behalf of all Missoulians in the years to come — and my wife and I feel truly fortunate to be able to make our home in this amazing community."

