Missoula to buy low-income Bridge Apartments using TIF funds

“One of the most effective ways to house folks is to ensure that they’re not homeless to begin with,” Engen said Monday. “Our agreement with Western guarantees long-term, stable housing for residents who would otherwise be exceptionally vulnerable in Missoula’s tight real-estate market.”

The city will purchase the property through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which has access to tax increment financing, Engen said. The building lies within Urban Renewal District II. Inside those boundaries, any property taxes from new development created since the district's formation are controlled by the agency.

“The Western Montana Mental Health Center is excited to arrive at a resolution that allows this supportive housing to be maintained in public ownership while allowing our agency to continue focusing on clinical programs and services,“ Anderson said in a statement.

Engen said the city will take care of any deferred maintenance and ensure the building is safe for residents. The city will seek a partner to operate and potentially own the building provided they guarantee the current use remains in place permanently.