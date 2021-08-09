 Skip to main content
Missoula to buy low-income Bridge Apartments using TIF funds
Missoula to buy low-income Bridge Apartments using TIF funds

Engen re-election (copy)

Missoula mayor John Engen.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula officials have entered into an agreement to use public funds to purchase a 21-unit apartment building that houses low-income residents with mental illness.

Mayor John Engen announced Monday that the city wants to purchase the Bridge Apartments at 1205 W. Broadway from Western Montana Mental Health Center for the asking price of $2.2 million.

The apartments were built with taxpayer dollars in the 1990s. Recently, the mental health center decided property management was no longer in its business model and listed the building for sale.

The city made an offer to purchase the building, but the center chose to enter negotiations with an unnamed buyer interested in the property. However, that buyer has now stepped away from the deal for undisclosed reasons.

Engen had expressed frustration multiple times to Levi Anderson, the CEO of the mental health center, about not knowing the proposed buyer. For months, Engen had asked that the city be given a chance to buy the building so that the residents were guaranteed to not be displaced. He was also upset that the center had prioritized another offer over the city's offer. Eventually, the two sides agreed to sit down and talk.

“One of the most effective ways to house folks is to ensure that they’re not homeless to begin with,” Engen said Monday. “Our agreement with Western guarantees long-term, stable housing for residents who would otherwise be exceptionally vulnerable in Missoula’s tight real-estate market.”

The city will purchase the property through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which has access to tax increment financing, Engen said. The building lies within Urban Renewal District II. Inside those boundaries, any property taxes from new development created since the district's formation are controlled by the agency.

“The Western Montana Mental Health Center is excited to arrive at a resolution that allows this supportive housing to be maintained in public ownership while allowing our agency to continue focusing on clinical programs and services,“ Anderson said in a statement.

Engen said the city will take care of any deferred maintenance and ensure the building is safe for residents. The city will seek a partner to operate and potentially own the building provided they guarantee the current use remains in place permanently.

“We understand Western’s challenge with the Bridge,” Engen said, “And we’re not in the business of operating affordable housing, so this is really an intervention. We have the resources and time to find the right operator and long-term owner, a luxury that Western does not.”

The buy/sell contract has a "tight timeline" for closing within the next month or so, so the city is working on due diligence, Engen said. Because the project will be funded with tax increment financing, no property tax increases will be required. If the city eventually sells the property to another agency, the proceeds would likely go to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

