Missoula plans to set up a program to refund upward of $800,000 in court-ordered surcharges that the Montana Supreme Court ruled last week were illegal.
The Supreme Court said the city violated the law when it imposed the surcharges for people convicted in Missoula municipal court of disobeying state laws. The surcharge, however, is legal when imposed for violations of city ordinances such as speeding tickets, dog ordinance violations, and open containers; what's now a $25 surcharge helps fund the city attorney's office.
Overall, the surcharges averaged about $220,000 per year for the past five years, with 80 percent of that needing to be refunded, Dale Bickell, Missoula's chief administrative officer, told the council Monday night.
But the math for the total amount involved won't be easy, because the surcharge initially began as a $5 additional fee in 2003, and was gradually increased.
"So trying to do the quick math, you can't simply take 80 percent of $220,000, times $25, times 15 (years)," noted council member Stacie Anderson. "So that's also part of figuring this out — who was charged what amount what year."
Bickell said they're asking staff members to go back and look at the available data, and they'll work with Montana's supreme court and attorney general's offices to figure out a path forward. A resolution passed 8-0 by the council Monday night, however, is the first step toward remedying the situation.
"What this resolution does is directs staff to research this and the refund situation, then bring it back to the council to establish policy and procedure," Bickell said.
The refunds are even more complicated because municipal court judges don’t always impose the surcharge; for example, the judge may not do it when a person doesn’t have the financial ability to pay. In addition, some people haven’t paid their surcharges yet, and in other cases the surcharge may be credited toward other pending fines owed by the person.
Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks said she's confident they can come up with a list from 2012 on the exact amounts needing to be refunded and to whom, but added that it's a "monolithic program" and will take more staff than she has to sift through the data.
City Attorney Jim Nugent wrote in an email to the city council that years ago, when the Montana Supreme Court invalidated the City of Billings nightly $1 fee per hotel/motel room, the city established an opportunity for people to request a refund.
“It is my understanding that not many people actually sought a refund of the Billings hotel/motel nightly fee,” he wrote.
Nugent noted that while the state expects local governments to enforce state laws, the legislature doesn’t provide funds to cover the costs of enforcement. That’s what prompted Missoula — and other Montana municipalities — to impose the surcharge.
“… they were attempting to establish a type of user fee in order to hold down local property taxes,” Nugent wrote.
Class action lawsuits were filed last week in district courts both in Missoula and Billings over the surcharges. Since 2005, Billings collected a $10 surcharge on anyone found guilty or pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges or traffic violations. Other Montana cities also have imposed similar surcharges that may need to be refunded.