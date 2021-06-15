Missoula to get $208K in cash-in-lieu of parkland funds from McNett Flats subdivision

Missoula will receive $208,435 from a cash-in-lieu of parkland agreement with the developers of the McNett Flats subdivision.
State law requires subdividers to set aside a certain amount of land for green space, but in some situations municipalities can enter an agreement with developers to receive money instead. The funds are then used for parks maintenance in the immediate area as well as the acquisition of land for parks.
McNett Flats is a subdivision north of 44 Ranch that will extend George Elmer Drive. Tollefson Properties LLC owns the 20.21 acre site, which was valued by Stevens & Co., an appraisal company, at $1,920,000. For this subdivision, developers were required to have parkland or cash-in-lieu of parkland for 3.082 acres.
An agreement was made that 0.888 acres of the subdivision would become an addition to Tipperary Way Trail and easement around it. Developers will then pay the value of the remaining 2.194 acres to Missoula.
"The reason for choosing cash-in-lieu was the proximity to 44 Ranch (Park) and the proposed future neighborhood park to the north that would serve the other half of the subdivision," Neil Miner, parks and trails design/development manager, told the Land Use and Planning Committee on June 9. "We are actively trying to acquire parkland in this area now."
Up to 50% of cash-in-lieu funds can be used for maintenance. Miner provided several other examples of where the money could be used, including continuation of the Milwaukee Trail.
"I just want to put in perspective that $200,000 seems like a lot of money, but it doesn't translate into a huge amount of improvement or acquisition of land for parks, especially in this area that's going to become more desirable and significantly more dense," councilor Mirtha Becerra said during the committee meeting.
"I just would encourage all of us, the city, to do what we can to get the most out of the pressure of development in this area."
McNett Flats could end up having as many as 660 housing units. The land was zoned to allow for both residential and commercial use, a major point of contention among those already living in the area.
Missoula also recently entered into agreement with a consulting firm to design plans for a roundabout at the intersection of George Elmer Drive and Cattle Drive. Residents in neighboring subdivisions worry increased density will increase traffic and also said 44 Ranch Park is not large enough to support the area's population.
These worries were brought to the Land Use and Planning Committee in late February and into March. Councilors deliberated through several committee and city council meetings about whether to approve the cash-in-lieu agreement.
Eventually they did, though the cash-in-lieu process has changed since the subdivision was approved. Missoula gained control over which appraisers are used in the future for cash-in-lieu valuations in a 6-5 vote last month.
The change in regulation was brought up at the committee meeting. Miner said the city is still working though the process it will use to hire appraisers and until that is worked out, the older ordinance would apply. The city, however, would retain the right to hire an appraiser.
