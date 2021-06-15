Missoula to get $208K in cash-in-lieu of parkland funds from McNett Flats subdivision

Missoula will receive $208,435 from a cash-in-lieu of parkland agreement with the developers of the McNett Flats subdivision.

State law requires subdividers to set aside a certain amount of land for green space, but in some situations municipalities can enter an agreement with developers to receive money instead. The funds are then used for parks maintenance in the immediate area as well as the acquisition of land for parks.

McNett Flats is a subdivision north of 44 Ranch that will extend George Elmer Drive. Tollefson Properties LLC owns the 20.21 acre site, which was valued by Stevens & Co., an appraisal company, at $1,920,000. For this subdivision, developers were required to have parkland or cash-in-lieu of parkland for 3.082 acres.

An agreement was made that 0.888 acres of the subdivision would become an addition to Tipperary Way Trail and easement around it. Developers will then pay the value of the remaining 2.194 acres to Missoula.

"The reason for choosing cash-in-lieu was the proximity to 44 Ranch (Park) and the proposed future neighborhood park to the north that would serve the other half of the subdivision," Neil Miner, parks and trails design/development manager, told the Land Use and Planning Committee on June 9. "We are actively trying to acquire parkland in this area now."