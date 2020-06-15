Missoula to hold listening sessions in wake of protests

A new committee will begin holding listening sessions next week in an effort to provide a space for discussion about how the City of Missoula can meaningfully respond to calls for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd and other unarmed black men in encounters with white police officers.
The community listening sessions will not be chaired by council members. Rather, they will be co-facilitated by people "from the communities that we're looking to do a better job listening to," City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said Monday.
Von Lossberg announced the creation of the ad hoc listening committee during Monday night's council meeting in recognition that existing committee structures and processes themselves provide an impediment to "hearing people in this moment at this time, the way people need to be heard."
The listening sessions are scheduled to begin next Wednesday, although the council is still working out the details and working on outreach to the black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community.
"It's time to listen," said Councilor Mirtha Becerra. "I think particularly to the voices that continue to be oppressed and don't have a place to be heard."
The announcement of the listening sessions comes after some community members said they felt their voices were not heard in last week's Committee of the Whole meeting with Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White and council members. The meeting's structure and policies limited some people's ability to comment, leading to increased frustration and complaints of the silencing of BIPOC voices.
During Monday night's council meeting, Von Lossberg apologized for the lack of time for comment at the previous meeting and said the incident led to his decision to create the new ad hoc committee. He said the new listening committee is intentionally structured away from committee or subcommittee meetings "to get as far from that structure and those processes, frankly, as we can with the intent to be better able to listen to the community."
Von Lossberg also noted that "it's not enough to just listen," and said that the council is committed to collecting and acting on input from the sessions.
Councilors Julie Merritt and Von Lossberg also said they intend to explore the legalities between Second Amendment rights and illegal intimidation following an incident where a black teen was detained at a Missoula Black Lives Matter protest by people carrying firearms who said they were there to "protect" the community from "Antifa."
After a member of the public commented at the meeting that he was disappointed the incident was not addressed in a letter Mayor John Engen wrote Monday, Engen said the incident is under investigation by the police.
Merritt said the teen who was detained is a close family friend and that her heart was breaking for what the family is going through, although she said she was relieved to hear that there is an ongoing investigation. Police have turned their investigation into the incident over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office.
"When I first heard about it, I was afraid that the people responsible would not be identified and that there would never be a process where they would have to come to grips with what they did," Merritt said. "The display of people in their firearms in front of the courthouse — it was disturbing for a lot of people, it didn't accomplish anything."
Merritt noted that such incidents and assaults are traumatic and can have a lasting impact on people.
Council members shared their support for the listening sessions, with several saying they felt it would help them better understand their own biases.
Councilor John Contos shared one particularly personal comment, saying he grew up "very prejudiced towards Hispanic people." Contos said his hometown of El Paso, Texas, has a large Hispanic population and that he "really wanted nothing to do with them."
"I never really thought it was a problem because my friends were all white," Contos said. "And a friend of mine told me I needed to start reading the Bible and I did and I realized the problem wasn't the Mexicans, it was me."
Contos said he developed a more unconditional love for people, and that he and his wife have adopted a child from Mexico.
"I had learned that unconditional love is extremely powerful, it breaks down all the walls," he said. "We can all change."
