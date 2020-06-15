Missoula to hold listening sessions in wake of protests

After a member of the public commented at the meeting that he was disappointed the incident was not addressed in a letter Mayor John Engen wrote Monday, Engen said the incident is under investigation by the police.

Merritt said the teen who was detained is a close family friend and that her heart was breaking for what the family is going through, although she said she was relieved to hear that there is an ongoing investigation. Police have turned their investigation into the incident over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office.

"When I first heard about it, I was afraid that the people responsible would not be identified and that there would never be a process where they would have to come to grips with what they did," Merritt said. "The display of people in their firearms in front of the courthouse — it was disturbing for a lot of people, it didn't accomplish anything."

Merritt noted that such incidents and assaults are traumatic and can have a lasting impact on people.