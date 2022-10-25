Missoula to host summit, keynote speaker on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion

The Missoula Community Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Network invites community members to participate in its inaugural summit, “Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity,” slated for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, on the University of Montana campus.

The summit will be an opportunity to collectively build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems.

Hosted by the Missoula Community Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Network, this inaugural summit will bring together a wide range of organizations, city and county offices, neighborhoods, health and education leaders, and other groups. Summit participants will explore opportunities for creating a cohesive and holistic community approach to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for all.

The public is invited to attend the free keynote event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the University Center Ballroom. This event will feature James Whitfield of Be Culture, an organization that helps boards, executives and civic leaders strategically mobilize people across their organizations and communities to effectively and sustainably develop the culture they seek. Please RSVP online at engagemissoula.com/jedi for this free public event. Attendance will be capped at 700 people.

On Oct. 28, organizations and individuals from across Missoula will gather for a day of working sessions. Organized around the "Social Determinants of Health" framework devised by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, work sessions will challenge participants to share, align around and build upon ongoing efforts to create a more equitable and just community. Sessions are grouped into five themes: education and access, health, neighborhood and the built environment, social and community context, and economic stability.

An additional intensive session will focus on implicit bias training. The full schedule with course descriptions and presenters is online at missoula.co/equity and engagemissoula.com/jedi. Registration for the Friday work sessions is open now, with attendance capped at 250 people. Registration fees are $20 per person and are offered on a sliding scale to encourage participation.

The Missoula Community JEDI Network includes All Nations Health Center, the City of Missoula, the Missoula City-County Health Department, the Human Resource Council, Missoula County, Missoula County Public Schools, Partnership Health Center, University of Montana and the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center. The JEDI Network is grateful for the support of lead sponsors, Clearwater Credit Union, DJ&A Engineering and Partnership Health Center, and the other generous sponsors that have helped make the summit possible.