Missoula to open 150-person winter shelter

A new 24-hour winter homeless shelter in the central part of Missoula, owned by the city and operated by the Poverello Center, will open on Nov. 1 and sleep up to 150 people every night.
The new shelter is located in a newly vacated warehouse building at 1919 North Ave. W., on the corner of Johnston Street and North Avenue, a little ways north of Southgate Mall. The warehouse used to be the home of Sovereign Hope Church, but the city acquired the property a few years ago and redeveloped a portion of it for the new Montana Rail Link Park.
Due to COVID-19-era social distancing precautions, the current Poverello Center homeless shelter on West Broadway has reduced its capacity per night from 175 to 88 people. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army’s winter shelter on Russell Street has reduced its capacity from 60 to 30. And because so many people without homes fear congregate shelters due to the coronavirus, more people are choosing to sleep unsheltered anyway. As winter looms, city officials and a broad range of community partners decided to do something, according to City of Missoula communications director Ginny Merriam.
"It’s fair to say everybody wishes it were a perfect world and we didn’t have to do this,” Merriam told the Missoulian. “But the elected officials — City Council, County Commissioners and the mayor — have all heard for the past few years, residents of Missoula saying 'we need to do something to help people in the winter.' And they agree. So they’re doing this plan, and it just so happens there is COVID mitigation money available to fund it.”
The city is utilizing $339,947 in federal Community Development Block Grant-CV funding, part of the COVID relief CARES Act package, to fund the operations of the new shelter. The City of Missoula and Missoula County are also kicking in $50,000 each. The new shelter will be staffed by three employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help people and manage the facility.
Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the nonprofit Poverello Center, said they’re seeing an increased need for shelter.
“We reduced our shelter from 175 to 88 in April to allow six feet of space, and that was extremely challenging for our team,” she said. “We had to make a decision based on safety. What we’ve seen since that happened is just a huge increase in people sleeping outside. Homelessness is just much more visible in our community due to our reduced capacity and the economic situation, people losing their jobs.”
Allison Thompson said officials realized there was “nowhere near enough shelter” as winter closes in.
“We had to get creative within the planning community,” she said.
After brainstorming with local police, fire department leaders, first responders, hospital officials, elected officials and others, they came up with a plan. The next challenge was nailing down a spot, which she said was also difficult. But the big, wide open warehouse that used to house the old Sovereign Hope Church became available because that church is moving to a new location on Third Street.
The new facility will have a separate sleeping room for women, and it will serve a hot lunch on weekdays along with bagged meals at other times. Poverello Center staff have been busy marking out squares for social distancing. Thompson said a donation from St. Patrick Hospital could be utilized to help purchase a “shower trailer” because the current warehouse lacks that amenity.
“The cost is $50,000, which is a significant expense but less expensive than plumbing, and also the facility doesn’t allow that,” Thompson explained.
The facility will close on March 31, so it's only a temporary winter shelter.
“In the future, we won’t have such a large winter shelter,” she said. “But with the Salvation Army not being open regular hours and the library not being open at all, there’s really very few places people can go to get warm. This is very much a COVID-related response here. We want to ensure and hope folks don’t freeze to death on the streets this winter. That is very much the purpose.”
The food preparation staff at the Poverello Center plan on making from 450 to 500 meals a day at the Pov’s kitchen and sending them over to the new facility, which will be called the Johnson Street Community Shelter. They’ll serve a hot lunch five days a week.
The Missoula City Council’s Committee of the Whole will discuss the new winter shelter on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., and Merriam and Thompson will be available for questions along with Eran Pehan, the city’s director of the Office of Housing and Community Engagement. Citizens can tune in via Zoom or phone call by visiting https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes.
Merriam and Thompson will also be on local radio station KGVO’s City Talk program from 9-10 a.m. on Friday and will take caller questions. The city has already alerted neighborhood councils in the surrounding neighborhoods, and has hired Big Sky Public Relations to help relay information to citizens. The city will also hold an open house at the new facility under social distancing guidelines on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4-7 p.m. as long as the local health department approves the event.
During a conference call with supporters on Tuesday, Thompson said there hasn’t been any major outbreak or cluster of COVID associated with the Poverello Center or within the homeless community that she’s aware of. She said the city's purchase of the Sleepy Inn motel for use as a non-congregate quarantine shelter has helped alleviate the problem.
However, she expressed concern about the weather forecast that calls for sub-freezing temperatures and snow in the western Montana region in the next few days and through the weekend. The Poverello Center is seeking donations of blankets, warm clothing, hand warmers, tents, tarps and other items to help people who are living outside deal with the cold.
The shelter is also seeking volunteers to help with its Homeless Outreach Team, a group that has been increased by three staff members because there is so much need this year. They go to visit and support people living unsheltered under the Reserve Street Bridge, downtown and at scattered locations around town.
The Pov is also seeking people to help with the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals this year. For more information visit online at www.thepoverellocenter.org.
