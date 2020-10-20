Missoula to open 150-person winter shelter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new facility will have a separate sleeping room for women, and it will serve a hot lunch on weekdays along with bagged meals at other times. Poverello Center staff have been busy marking out squares for social distancing. Thompson said a donation from St. Patrick Hospital could be utilized to help purchase a “shower trailer” because the current warehouse lacks that amenity.

“The cost is $50,000, which is a significant expense but less expensive than plumbing, and also the facility doesn’t allow that,” Thompson explained.

The facility will close on March 31, so it's only a temporary winter shelter.

“In the future, we won’t have such a large winter shelter,” she said. “But with the Salvation Army not being open regular hours and the library not being open at all, there’s really very few places people can go to get warm. This is very much a COVID-related response here. We want to ensure and hope folks don’t freeze to death on the streets this winter. That is very much the purpose.”

The food preparation staff at the Poverello Center plan on making from 450 to 500 meals a day at the Pov’s kitchen and sending them over to the new facility, which will be called the Johnson Street Community Shelter. They’ll serve a hot lunch five days a week.