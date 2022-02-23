Missoula to pay $4.13M to finally end legal saga over city water system

Missoula will pay $4.13 million to an out-of-state private equity corporation to finally end an eight-year legal battle over ownership of the city’s municipal water system.

The Missoula city council’s committee of the whole voted unanimously on Wednesday to authorize mayor John Engen to sign a global settlement and release with The Carlyle Group of Washington, D.C. In exchange for the $4.13 million, which will come out of Missoula Water’s infrastructure improvement budget, Carlyle and the city agree to drop all arbitration claims against each other.

“This is far from my ideal outcome, but the damage is extraordinarily limited,” Engen said. “The way we operate the water system at cost as a nonprofit municipal corporation will allow us to soldier on. Under private ownership (by Carlyle), Mountain Water was sending upwards of $2 million bucks a year back to the mothership in California."

Engen said that money is now being redirected back into the community.

"That’s important to remember in terms of that administrative fee coming out of the utility that wasn’t going to maintenance," he said. "This (settlement amount) is two years of private ownership lining the pockets of investors rather than investing in the community.”

The city used eminent domain powers and initiated condemnation proceedings against Carlyle in 2014 to force the corporation to sell Mountain Water Co. to the city. The city argued that owning the municipal water system was a public necessity, as Missoula was the only municipality in Montana that had a privately-owned water system. During a long legal battle, Carlyle sold Missoula’s water system to Liberty Utilities in 2016. In 2017, a Missoula County District Court judge ruled that Missoula could pay $93.2 million for Mountain Water and related expenses. The utility was then re-named Missoula Water.

Still, the city argued that Carlyle had acted in bad faith during the legal battle and asked for an arbitration panel to decide whether Carlyle should pay damages.

“Late last year the arbitration panel ruled in Carlyle’s favor,” Engen explained. “The panel decided we did not have proof in writing of Carlyle’s behavior.”

After the ruling, Engen said that Carlyle reached out about a global settlement agreement, asking for $5 million, which would end all ongoing litigation between the two parties. Engen said that after consulting with lawyers, he determined that the city could be on the hook for between $10 million and $15 million if the city were to go to arbitration over who should pay Carlyle’s legal fees and lose again. The city negotiated the settlement number down to $4.13 million.

“This settles all litigation that’s pending,” Engen explained. “We write a check for $4.13 million and we’re all done. Carlyle has no claims against us and we have no claims against them. At the end of the day, we own the water system, which was our goal."

He said he is "holding his nose to a certain degree" about it, but believes it's in the best interests of Missoulians.

"I would rather not write a check but the fact of the matter is I believe this is the best deal the city is going to get, and also the most predictable, most manageable," Engen told the committee.

Harry Schneider, a private attorney who represented the city throughout the water system fight, said the settlement figure was lower than he expected.

City council member Jordan Hess said the legal battle has been fatiguing for city staff and city council members and it’s time to move on.

“In 100 years, in 50 years, in 20 years and tomorrow, the only thing that will matter is we own this water utility,” Hess said. “This is a drop in the bucket, so to speak, in the timeline of this community and the timeline of this water acquisition. It’s well worth it to me to have this settled and move this behind us.”

Council member Gwen Jones said if she had the chance, she would vote again to approve the takeover of the water utility.

"I understand how stressful this was for our community, and the division over litigation and ultimately paying for the water utility," she said. "But I do not want us to lose sight of the fact that this is a huge win for Missoula. A community must own its own water. Having a private equity firm own it and run it as a money-making investment, as we head down a road of inevitable drought due to increased climate change, is a recipe for disaster."

Jones said college professors teach about the Missoula eminent domain case as an example of a city going on the right direction as the American West's megadrought reaches its worst point in 1,200 years.

To date, the city has paid $9.2 million of its own legal fees in the case, along with $3.9 million of Carlyle's legal fees. The settlement approved Wednesday will not raise property taxes or water fees, Engen said. Instead, the pace of improvements to the water system will be slightly reduced by a $318,000 annual payment for 20 years.

City manager Dale Bickell said that Missoula ratepayers are still paying lower rates for water than they were in 2014 when the city started the battle. Also, the city has tripled capital expenditures to reduce leakage and improve the system, he noted.

City council member Mike Nugent said he's glad the mayor and past city council members had the foresight to persevere even though the battle wasn't always very popular.

The takeover of the city water system will most likely be one of the longest-lasting legacies of Engen's career, and he said he's glad it's finally over. In the end, he said, the community's long-term interests have prevailed because an essential substance will be available at a reasonable cost forever.

"I have believed that for a long time," he said. "That's why I and our team went to the mat and took a calculated risk here. At the end of the day we prevailed and will save Missoulians millions of dollars in rate over time and we will improve the system and guarantee our water supply is not subjected to commoditization by far away investors who don't know the first thing about what Missoula is and what we're about."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.