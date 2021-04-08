Missoula to receive $1.3 million more in federal affordable housing funding

More affordable housing funding is in Missoula's future, as the city is set to receive federal money.

Sen. Jon Tester's office announced on Thursday that the city of Missoula will receive $1,323,209 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will come through Housing and Urban Development's HOME Investment Partnership Program.

Missoula annually receives federal HOME funds, which are then distributed by the city to organizations to use them for affordable housing projects and rental assistance to low-income residents. Montana James, the city's deputy director of Housing and Community Development, said the full parameters of the federal money are unknown.

The city is hopeful the stipulations regarding the additional HOME funds will be more broad than the annual HOME funds, which have strict requirements on how they can be used.

"There's been conversation that they should be focused on benefiting individuals or households that are at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness, populations that need supportive services and are facing housing instability," James said Thursday. "We're eager to learn more and just see what additional guidance we get from HUD on those funds and how we can use them in the community."