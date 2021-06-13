Missoula to reopen city offices on June 14, concealed carry permits required

The city of Missoula will return to doing most business in-person on Monday, June 14 after a long stretch of remote work during the pandemic.

"The city has continued to operate and provide services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even while many employees were working remotely and offices were closed to in-person meetings," explained city communications manager Ginny Merriam in a news release.

"Management team members and staff look forward to seeing Missoula residents in person for some transactions."

The city hall at 435 Ryman St. will open at 8 a.m. on Monday with only the east entrance open to the public. Security staff will be there to greet the public and ask basic screening questions for COVID symptoms, COVID exposure and weapons.

