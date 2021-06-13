Missoula to reopen city offices on June 14, concealed carry permits required

The city of Missoula will return to doing most business in-person on Monday, June 14 after a long stretch of remote work during the pandemic.
"The city has continued to operate and provide services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even while many employees were working remotely and offices were closed to in-person meetings," explained city communications manager Ginny Merriam in a news release.
"Management team members and staff look forward to seeing Missoula residents in person for some transactions."
The city hall at 435 Ryman St. will open at 8 a.m. on Monday with only the east entrance open to the public. Security staff will be there to greet the public and ask basic screening questions for COVID symptoms, COVID exposure and weapons.
The state legislature passed a law this year allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry guns into more places in the state, Merriam said. However, they are not allowed to carry into local government courts, court offices or associated entry points. The city hall also houses municipal courtrooms and offices, so security personnel will direct people with guns away from those locations.
"State law now permits people with concealed weapon permits to carry concealed firearms elsewhere in city buildings," Merriam said. "Anyone wishing to carry a concealed weapon in city facilities will need to provide a valid concealed weapon permit for admittance. The weapons must be kept concealed and not touched or handled."
The city's community planning, development and innovation office will continue to offer services by phone and virtual meetings. However, the zoning desk, the business licensing office and permitting office will offer in-person services. The city's two water parks, Currents and Splash, will continue to operate with limited hours.
The city council will continue to meet by Zoom webinar while tech staff members work on a way to hold hybrid meetings that combine online and in-person participation.
Visit online at ci.missoula.mt.us for more information.