Missoula to soon start COVID-19 quick tests

Missoula County health officials said they hope to have rapid testing for COVID-19, which yields results in about 20 minutes, running by the end of next week.
"It just gives you quicker results and so your public health control measures can come in days faster," Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said Thursday.
The health department will not quit running the PCR tests that it has used since the onset of the pandemic. The health department began looking into ways to get rapid testing equipment when it experienced delays in receiving test results from labs.
"I don't want to call it a 'lag period'; it was a black hole of test results," Leahy said. "And not only was that frustrating to the public...that left us in those three weeks as a health department flying blind because if you can't identify if someone has COVID, you can't identify who their contacts are, do contact tracing and quarantine, and so one of your major control measures is lost."
Although the county is now receiving PCR test results on time, Leahy said the rapid testing equipment will help make sure the county isn't leaving all of its "eggs in one basket."
On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement for the Missoula City-County Health Department to rent a COVID-19 quick test machine at no cost from Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, given the health department's commitment to purchase 900 COVID-19 test kits and maintenance supplies from the company within a year at the cost of $34,074.
Leahy said she has "no reason to believe we won't use 900 test kits in a year."
That machine will add to another rapid testing machine that the state health department already deployed to Missoula. The health department has already done some testing with that machine, and it will be required to validate all quick tests with the state reference lab for at least a month.
The quick tests will be available for symptomatic Missoula County residents, and out-of-county healthcare workers who are employed within Missoula County, Leahy said.
Meanwhile, the overall status of COVID-19 in Missoula remains stable, although health experts have warned that progress is fragile.
"We're actually seeing a little bit of a decrease in case numbers as they're coming in," Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr told the Board of County Commissioners in a Thursday meeting. "We were seeing them more in the teens, now it's more like four to eight a day. So that's pretty good."
Missoula County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county to a total of 46 active cases with more than 270 close contacts. To date, the county has had 421 cumulative cases with 372 recoveries and three deaths. Two Missoula County residents and two out-of-county residents are currently hospitalized in Missoula County.
On Thursday, Leahy also addressed rumors regarding high school sports and football, and said the health department is not prohibiting school sports.
"However, when those activities occur, some of them generally bring a lot of spectators, and when a school activity intends to have spectators, which we intend to allow, that turns it into a public event under the existing health board and health officer rules," Leahy said.
Leahy said she has been working with other large counties, and the city attorney, to create guidance for spectator events that would draw groups of over 50 people and pose challenges for social distancing. She pointed out the county has issued similar guidance for the fair, farmer's markets, and other events.
Sara Heineman, director of Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Services Division and operations chief of the incident command team, said the environmental health division has received 664 COVID-related complaints since the local mask ordinance was adopted on July 9. Heineman said the department added two staff members, one of whom is dedicated to issues around masks as an environmental health compliance specialist.
In another effort to make sure the county has adequate staff to keep up with COVID-19-related needs, commissioners also approved an agreement to hire a security company called Rogers International to staff the non-congregate COVID-19 shelter at the former Sleepy Inn motel.
Adriane Beck, the Missoula County director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the previous company could no longer fulfill the staffing needs for that site.
"It's a pretty routine occurrence where we have individuals trying to approach the site or trying to access the site who are not authorized to be there and this just gives us an added sense of security," Beck said.
