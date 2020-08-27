Missoula to soon start COVID-19 quick tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County health officials said they hope to have rapid testing for COVID-19, which yields results in about 20 minutes, running by the end of next week.

"It just gives you quicker results and so your public health control measures can come in days faster," Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said Thursday.

The health department will not quit running the PCR tests that it has used since the onset of the pandemic. The health department began looking into ways to get rapid testing equipment when it experienced delays in receiving test results from labs.

"I don't want to call it a 'lag period'; it was a black hole of test results," Leahy said. "And not only was that frustrating to the public...that left us in those three weeks as a health department flying blind because if you can't identify if someone has COVID, you can't identify who their contacts are, do contact tracing and quarantine, and so one of your major control measures is lost."