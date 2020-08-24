Missoula to spend $65K on West Broadway redevelopment plan

“Those are two powerful tools to entice private development, incentives through Tax Increment Financing and tax advantages through the Opportunity Zone,” she said. "If MRA and the City have a plan for this area which can be incentivized through the use of TIF funds, it will give potential investors the predictability necessary to commit funds to the redevelopment of the corridor in a way that the community desires.”

Board member Tasha Jones said she fully supported hiring the firm for planning efforts for West Broadway.

“The river is at the heart of the community and I believe it’s in the public’s best interest that there be a redevelopment in this area to maximize the public’s best use of the river in addition to having a seat at the table for the redevelopment of this area,” she said. "Many of those buildings are in desperate need of renovation, upgrade and redevelopment.”

She said redevelopment will maximize the public’s use of the river trail in the area as well as the West Broadway Island park, an urban natural area nearby.

“It allows us to be prepared to assist private investors and partners when the opportunity presents itself for redevelopment in this area given its location in an Opportunity Zone,” she noted. "So I very much support this proposal.”