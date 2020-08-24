Missoula to spend $65K on West Broadway redevelopment plan

A city agency moved forward on Monday with proposals for planning the redevelopment of the West Broadway corridor in Missoula.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board unanimously voted to approve hiring a planning firm to create a West Broadway Master Plan for the area bounded by Broadway, California Street, Russell Street and the Clark Fork River for a $65,000 fee.
Ellen Buchanan, the director of the MRA, told the board the goal is to get public input on how best to develop public and private property in the area.
"When the MRA agreed to purchase the Sleepy Inn Motel at the corner of Broadway and Russell Street, it was understood that as soon as the property was no longer needed as a non-congregate shelter for individuals requiring quarantine or isolation as a result of COVID, MRA would move forward with a public process to determine the highest and best use of the site,” Buchanan explained. "As was discussed at the time, there are a number of properties that are candidates for redevelopment in the vicinity of the Sleepy Inn and it only makes sense to look at a comprehensive area as we determine how best to reuse that corner.”
Because the area is is both a Urban Renewal District and an Opportunity Zone, there is an urgency to to convince developers to combine the tax incentives created by the overlap, she said.
“Those are two powerful tools to entice private development, incentives through Tax Increment Financing and tax advantages through the Opportunity Zone,” she said. "If MRA and the City have a plan for this area which can be incentivized through the use of TIF funds, it will give potential investors the predictability necessary to commit funds to the redevelopment of the corridor in a way that the community desires.”
Board member Tasha Jones said she fully supported hiring the firm for planning efforts for West Broadway.
“The river is at the heart of the community and I believe it’s in the public’s best interest that there be a redevelopment in this area to maximize the public’s best use of the river in addition to having a seat at the table for the redevelopment of this area,” she said. "Many of those buildings are in desperate need of renovation, upgrade and redevelopment.”
She said redevelopment will maximize the public’s use of the river trail in the area as well as the West Broadway Island park, an urban natural area nearby.
“It allows us to be prepared to assist private investors and partners when the opportunity presents itself for redevelopment in this area given its location in an Opportunity Zone,” she noted. "So I very much support this proposal.”
Earlier this summer, the Missoula City Council and the MRA Board approved a $6.6 million purchase of about 19 acres of property on the Northside along Scott Street using TIF funds.
"With the Scott Street acquisition, it is possible to relocate Missoula Water from the current location on West Broadway to the Public Works complex on Scott Street; thus freeing up a large piece of property on West Broadway that can be redeveloped in the not too distant future and should be included in this planning effort,” Buchanan said.
She noted that the current Missoula Water building has a large undeveloped staging area that could be used for whatever the public deems necessary, but housing tops the list. She also noted that several other buildings in the area are either vacant and for sale, or owned by people who would be willing to sell.
“Properties in the West Broadway area are primed for redevelopment,” she said. “Obviously, there’s a huge need for housing.”
She noted that housing for low-income people is sorely needed, but housing types of all kinds are in demand.
“The housing situation grows more dire as people have decided to move in here from other parts in the U.S.,” she said.
The firm that will hold public input-seeking meetings is Dover, Kohl & Partners, the same firm that the Missoula Business Improvement District hired to complete the Downtown Master Plan. A Big Sky Trust Fund grant could offset the cost of the plan by $25,000, Buchanan noted.
She also said there was a “lot of angst and rumors” in the community when the city decided to purchase the Sleepy Inn Motel for use as a COVID-19 quarantine shelter. She said there’s no truth to the rumor that the city plans for another permanent homeless shelter at that location.
Buchanan also noted that the city is in a holding pattern before determining how to use the current Missoula Public Library building on East Main Street, which will soon be vacant as the library moves into a new headquarters across the street.
“We are waiting to see what post-COVID America looks like before deciding the highest and best use of that site,” she noted.
City Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell told the board that the West Broadway area could be the “next gateway to downtown” if it’s redeveloped in the right way.
