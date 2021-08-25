Missoula to study tourist homes' impact on local housing market

The Missoula City Council has voted to commit $23,000 out of the general fund to study tourist homes, such as Airbnb short-term rentals, to see how they’re affecting the local housing market.

“We’re going to pay for a vendor to provide ongoing services to provide us real data about the number of short-term rentals that are being advertised in our city,” said council member Julie Merritt.

“(The vendor) doesn’t just report exactly what’s on vacation-rental-by-owner sites, they actually pay people to look into them,” she said.

The city will be able to know the types of homes that are being used as short term rentals, the exact number, their exact addresses and how much people are getting paid for these rentals, she added.

Although the city requires tourist homes that aren’t owner occupied to be registered with the city, Merritt believes there is “low compliance” with the law. The vendor would set up a website that would make it easy for people to register.

“It’s really important for us to have that information,” Merritt said. “It needs to be data-driven, not just anecdotal evidence.”

The city might adjust its registration fees based on the information they get, she said.