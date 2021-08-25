Missoula to study tourist homes' impact on local housing market

The Missoula City Council has voted to commit $23,000 out of the general fund to study tourist homes, such as Airbnb short-term rentals, to see how they’re affecting the local housing market.
“We’re going to pay for a vendor to provide ongoing services to provide us real data about the number of short-term rentals that are being advertised in our city,” said council member Julie Merritt.
“(The vendor) doesn’t just report exactly what’s on vacation-rental-by-owner sites, they actually pay people to look into them,” she said.
The city will be able to know the types of homes that are being used as short term rentals, the exact number, their exact addresses and how much people are getting paid for these rentals, she added.
Although the city requires tourist homes that aren’t owner occupied to be registered with the city, Merritt believes there is “low compliance” with the law. The vendor would set up a website that would make it easy for people to register.
“It’s really important for us to have that information,” Merritt said. “It needs to be data-driven, not just anecdotal evidence.”
The city might adjust its registration fees based on the information they get, she said.
There are about 110 registered tourist homes in the city limits, according to city planner Tom Zavitz. However, tourist homes that are owner-occupied aren’t required to register with the city. Websites like Airbnb show well over 300 homes available for rent in the Missoula area.
During an Aug. 11 discussion, many city council members expressed concern about how short-term rentals are affecting the local housing market. Missoula is facing a dire shortage of affordable housing and a very low rental vacancy rate.
“When we look at the impact that Airbnbs are potentially having on housing for people that live here, it’s a big difference when you have one of the condos in the Wilma being used as an Airbnb,” Merritt said. “That’s not affordable housing for Missoulians anyway so that’s not having a big impact.”
“But when you have a full house in the Northside or Franklin to the Fort that’s being used as an Airbnb, that’s displacing people that could be using that for long-term rentals for people who live and work in the community,” she said.
Some cities in Montana have banned tourist homes in areas that are zoned for residential use only, Merritt said.
Council members Gwen Jones and Heather Harp pointed out that many people in Missoula make incomes off tourist home rentals, and some of them might just rent out the homes during the summer months. Then, they rent the homes to college students for the rest of the year.
There are other reasons why Missoula has a lack of housing. For example, in September of 2020, residents of the Grant Creek neighborhood successfully lobbied the city council to deny a rezone application from a developer, Ken Ault, who wanted to build 900 apartment homes near I-90. The city council denied the rezone due to concerns over traffic and other issues, meaning Ault can only build 450 homes.
Eran Pehan, director of the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, had argued that the council should approve the rezone. It’s impossible to point to any one culprit in Missoula, including tourist homes, as being responsible for escalating housing prices, she said.
“We can’t point to a specific housing type (or use, as is the case with short-term rentals) as the primary culprit of rising costs,” she said in an email to the Missoulian. “Rising housing costs are a complex interplay between the rising costs of supplies, labor shortages, limited land availability and a regulatory environment that needs reform.”
Tourist homes might be more of an issue in the summer months, and things are constantly changing, she said.
“What could be operating as a home-based daycare today may be rented to a family next year,” she said. “What is a short-term rental in the summer months may house temporary medical professionals or students for the remainder of the year.”
No single action, including the rezone of Ault’s project or prohibiting short-term rentals, would add enough long-term homes to the market to make a dramatic impact, she said.
“We need to do that by addressing all the related parts across the system,” Pehan said. “We do know that the short-term rental market in Missoula has grown. This warrants a close analysis to determine the impact of this growth. It’s important to understand both the number of short-term rentals in our community today and the growth trend over the last several years.”
Her office requested the funds to study short-term rentals, and Pehan said the process could lead to changes being recommended in the city’s tourist home ordinance, which was adopted in 2016.
Merritt said the city council should keep an open mind and wait for the data to come in.
“If the data shows us that it is having a big impact on workforce housing, then it points us in the direction of, we need to change the ordinance,” she said.
In 2020, the University of Montana commissioned a report that assessed the consequences of short-term rentals in Montana. As of September 2020, over 12,000 short-term rentals had been active in Montana at some point during the preceding 12 months, with Flathead and Gallatin counties showing the highest volumes. Meanwhile, Madison and Park counties have the highest densities of short-term rentals. Missoula County had about 1,200 short-term rentals at that time.
"Many of the perceived challenges facing short-term rentals in Montana are similar to the challenges that short-term rentals experience globally, such as negative impacts on long-term rentals and affordable housing for working families, disruptions for neighbors, loss or change of community identity and change of the community feel," the study's authors wrote.
Council member Bryan von Lossberg said the city might be able to recoup the $23,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.