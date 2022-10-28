Missoula toddler thriving after heart transplant

For Missoula toddler Iver Sturm, the red, white and gray hearts dotting his shirt are more than a carefree image embroidered on children’s clothing.

They’re a testament to his fortitude, an emblem of his family’s perseverance and, yes, a symbol of love.

Iver, now almost 2, received a heart transplant on April 8, 2021. He was born in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020 with eight heart defects. His mother, Christy, was warned during her pregnancy that Iver likely wouldn’t survive, but she and her husband opted to give their son a fighting chance.

“We’ll just keep going,” Christy remembered deciding after she heard the devastating news about Iver’s condition.

Iver’s dual diagnoses included heterotaxy syndrome and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Iver’s heart effectively looked like a mirror image of a healthy heart, but with all the parts backwards. He would need three surgeries before he was 3 years old.

Iver underwent his first surgery a week after he was born. Christy barely had the chance to hold her son before he went into his first operation.

The Sturms caught a break after the first surgery, when they had the chance to bring Iver home for a month. But the infant went into severe heart failure, which led doctors to realize the second planned surgery would likely be unsuccessful.

Iver went on the transplant list on Feb. 16, 2021, and received a donation approximately 50 days later.

Christy remembers the relief she felt when her family finally returned to their empty Missoula home a month after the transplant surgery.

“We didn’t have anything in the house ready just because we didn’t know if he was coming home,” Christy said. “I was never so happy to walk into my house in Missoula.”

But a bumpy road remained after the transplant. Iver had to endure weekly blood draws and contend with additional health effects from the medications associated with his surgery.

“There’s always something to worry about,” Christy said.

She said the community she has found throughout Iver’s ordeal has been the key to the family weathering the challenges.

“We’ve developed such an awesome community of people,” she said.

The Sturms met three other families during their treatment in Texas who all received heart transplants within about a month of each other. She also knows a mother in Polson whose child has yet to receive a transplant.

Through the organization Enduring Hearts, which provides financial support with gas and grocery cards to families of children with heart conditions, Christy and her family have received irreplaceable support.

“The heart world is a different world for sure,” she said.

Inside the heart world, there’s a common understanding that heart transplants will only last about 17 years. That means Iver will likely need another transplant down the road.

Despite that looming possibility, the Sturms remain optimistic about their son’s outlook. He’s enrolled in private swim lessons, even though he isn’t allowed to swim in public pools or lakes, and his doctors said he won’t be held back from participating in sports as he gets older.

Christy believes Iver’s experience so far has prepared him well for whatever obstacles lie ahead.

“He’s a strong-willed little kid,” she said.