Starting April 1, the costs to operate a short-term rental in Missoula will rise substantially.

The Missoula City Council voted 10-2 to raise the first-time registration fee from $60 to $555, and to up the renewal cost from $31 to $206. The increases are meant to ensure compliance and cover the costs of staff time.

The fees were originally set in 2016 and, unlike other licensing fees, haven’t been updated on an annual basis.

Last year, according to Montana James, deputy director of Community Development, Missoula approved 42 new tourist homes and 92 renewals. However, city data also shows that many short-term rentals in the city aren’t officially registered.

James said complaints surrounding Airbnbs and other short-term rentals tend to point out noise complaints and parking issues. The added fees are intended to mitigate some of those problems.

Public commenters and most of council supported the new fee structure Monday.

One member of the public, Liam Seymour, said the change seemed “overdue.” Seymour suggested the fees could go even higher than the current proposal.

“I would urge the council, the mayor and the city at large to continue looking into ways to adapt to the growing number of short-term rental units in the city and to build policies and procedures,” he said.

Another public commenter, Julie Merritt, said it’s “unfair” that some short-term rental operators don’t register with the city.

“It’s time to level the playing field for businesses across the board so that all types of business are treated the same,” she said.

Many on council agreed with those in the public. All but Councilors Sandra Vasecka, in Ward 6, and John Contos, in Ward 5, voted for the new fees.

Contos’ opposition stemmed from feeling the move is too premature given the small proportion of short-term rentals in Missoula. Tourist homes account for less than 2% of the housing stock in the city limits, a previous study indicated.

Contos also said he feared upping the costs associated with registration won’t encourage greater compliance.

“I think there really is quite a few issues here,” he warned.

Councilperson Amber Sherrill, meanwhile, said, “I’m very interested in making sure that we are keeping tabs on this so we don’t get to the point we’re at a crisis.”

Councilmember Daniel Carlino, who represents Ward 3, endeavored to raise the renewal fee even higher than the proposed $206. He made an amendment to up the cost to $450 in order to pay for the software used to analyze short-term rental data.

Only Carlino and Ward 6’s Kristen Jordan supported the amendment.

“I think we have other things to focus on,” said Carlino’s ward mate Representative Gwen Jones.