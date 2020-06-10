Missoula trailer court residents form tenant union to push for upgrades

The group met earlier this month. They've decided they're going to request many upgrades, including improvements to the well and septic systems, a cap on rent increases, privacy fences, on-site recycling and access to use of the back gate. Right now, there’s only one entrance and exit to the entire sprawling property. The tenants are working with the city to study the feasibility of adding another entrance.

Crider said a fatal car accident at the entrance caused the residents to be unable to drive in or out for several hours recently.

“Management was so poor, we decided it was time to take action and make changes out there,” Kelly explained. “It’s impossible to deal with (Leanne Ravlin) and talk to her. And negotiating with her is ridiculous. We want to have everything brought up to code — the water system, pumps. We want wells to be secured and locked so vandalism can’t happen anymore or again.”

Kelly said the tenants also want better road maintenance.

“Some of those potholes get so big you could lose a small child in it,” she said. “The septic system needs to be brought up to code.”

One of the bigger issues is inconsistent rent increases, Kelly said.