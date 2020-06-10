Missoula trailer court residents form tenant union to push for upgrades

A portion of the more than 900 residents of the Westview Mobile Home Court in Missoula have formed a tenant union in order to advocate for repairs and property upgrades. The move came shortly after the Montana Department of Environmental Quality was forced to issue a boil order for the over 380 trailer homes in March after a water main broke.
"We did it to hold our landlords accountable,” said Amy Crider, who co-chairs the roughly 40-resident union with fellow resident Nikki Kelly. “When the water main broke the only reason it got fixed so quickly is because a lot of tenants took action."
She said tenants got the water problem fixed by calling the local health department.
"If we wouldn’t have done that, it could have sat a week and we would have been without water for a week," she said.
The court is owned by George Lewis and managed by his sister Leanne Ravlin. Calls to the Westview office requesting comment were not returned, and an email to Ravlin was not returned on Wednesday. A call to the Lewis’ attorney, Kirby Christian, was also not returned on Wednesday.
The group met earlier this month. They've decided they're going to request many upgrades, including improvements to the well and septic systems, a cap on rent increases, privacy fences, on-site recycling and access to use of the back gate. Right now, there’s only one entrance and exit to the entire sprawling property. The tenants are working with the city to study the feasibility of adding another entrance.
Crider said a fatal car accident at the entrance caused the residents to be unable to drive in or out for several hours recently.
“Management was so poor, we decided it was time to take action and make changes out there,” Kelly explained. “It’s impossible to deal with (Leanne Ravlin) and talk to her. And negotiating with her is ridiculous. We want to have everything brought up to code — the water system, pumps. We want wells to be secured and locked so vandalism can’t happen anymore or again.”
Kelly said the tenants also want better road maintenance.
“Some of those potholes get so big you could lose a small child in it,” she said. “The septic system needs to be brought up to code.”
One of the bigger issues is inconsistent rent increases, Kelly said.
“Rent increases definitely need to be all the same across the board,” Kelly said. “Some people get a $50 a month increase, other people will get a $10 increase a month. She’s just not really consistent with how she does rent increases. People who aren’t favorites definitely get a higher rent increase."
Kelly said she’s lived in the park for six years, and got a $10 a month increase her first few years but last year got a $20 a month increase with no explanation.
“We just want to stop that,” Kelly said.
Montana state law prevents a landlord from retaliating against a tenant by increasing rent, decreasing services or by bringing or threatening action after any tenant has organized or become a member of a tenant’s union, mobile home park resident association or similar organization.
The group is now waiting to see what their rent increases will be this year, and after that they’ll decide whether to enlist an attorney to send a letter of demands.
