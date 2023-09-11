Locals will see impacted access to Pattee Canyon recreation sites this week as construction teams work on improvements on Lolo National Forest lands.

The Pattee Canyon Trailhead and Crazy Canyon Trailhead will be closed Sept. 11-15, according to a news release from the Lolo National Forest. Construction crews will work on overdue repairs and improvements to parking areas and access roads.

"The Pattee Canyon Trailhead will be closed for road maintenance and pothole patching. This closure includes Forest Roads 2133, 2133 A, and 2133 B, as well as the parking area," the release stated. Part of the project also includes reconstructing the Crazy Canyon Trailhead's parking area. The closure includes Forest Road 9959 and the parking area.

Officials estimated work will wrap up by Friday, Sept. 15, so the trails will be reopened for weekend use. Main roads in and out of the recreation area won't be affected by the construction.

Construction of a new pavilion at the Pattee Picnic Area Group Site A will close the picnic spot starting Sept. 11, but the Blue Mountain disc golf course and picnic sites B and C won't be impacted.

“This work represents exciting investments into the infrastructure for these high-use recreation sites very near to Missoula’s urban core,” Crystal Stonesifer, District Ranger of the Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest, said in the release. “We recognize the impacts that closures have on visitor access, and we have worked hard to minimize these impacts so that visitors can soon realize longer term benefits through site improvements.”

These final projects are funded via the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, according to the news release. The project allocated $295,000 for road repairs, the new pavilion and other area improvements.