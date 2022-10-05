Missoula Trails Master Plan advances despite funding concerns

A plan that would create greater biking and walking connectivity outside the city got a green light from the Missoula Planning Board Tuesday.

The Missoula County Pathways and Trails Master Plan is intended to create connections between and within communities throughout Missoula County for non-motorized users.

“Our focus for this master plan is to understand the extent of the shared use path needs outside of the urban core,” said Travis Ross with Missoula County Community and Planning Services.

The plan looks at what it would mean to construct and maintain shared-use trails for transportation across the county.

One focus point of the plan is regional connector trails like the proposed People’s Way Trail that extends from the Wye to the Tribal lands of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Another component of the plan is local enhancements to trails within communities like the Piltzville Trail heading to Turah.

The funding goals for the plan are lofty, according to Ross. The plan projects trail maintenance costs 40 times higher than the current budget. The county currently spends $10,000 per year on trail maintenance, but the plan calls for $400,000 to complete that work on the expanded trail system. Annual trail maintenance currently costs approximately $8,500 to $11,150 per mile.

The county hopes to utilize grant funding to cover some of the cost increase, but there could be limitations to that strategy.

“Our current model is looking to grants often and those don’t necessarily align with the needed maintenance to keep these things going long-term,” Ross noted.

Planning Board member Dori Gilels recommended the county look to creative partnerships as a funding option as well. She suggested collaborating with local businesses to build the trails.

“I just want to urge us to remember that government alone isn’t going to be able to do all this and there’s only so many grants out there,” Gilels said.

Planning Board member Brady Potts wanted to know what teeth the plan has in terms of its implementation, and Ross explained the primary method of using the master plan would be through future development decisions. It also helps determine prioritization for the county’s project and grant applications, he said.

Another Planning Board member, Josh Schroeder, brought up the concern expressed by some public commenters that the prioritization of projects in the plan was done without objective, data-driven methods.

Ross stood by the county’s use of Montana Department of Transportation crash data and public engagement numbers.

“It’s really hard to deviate from that methodology without compromising the rest of the evaluations,” he said.

Despite this reservation, Schroeder was supportive of the plan.

“I think we definitely need this tool as a long-range planning tool to make sure we’re building these where they need to be and connecting people as they should,” he said.

Others on the board were equally supportive.

“I have been and continue to be really impressed with and proud of the work that we do as a city and county on trails and alternative transportation and sort of documenting the vision for that because I think it’s so important to have these visions and plans on paper as a guide for us so that we don’t lose sight of what we want,” said Gilels.

The Planning Board unanimously recommended the plan to the county commissioners, who will take it up on Oct. 27.