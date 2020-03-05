You are the owner of this article.
Missoula transportation subject of First Friday exhibit

Missoula transportation subject of First Friday exhibit

steetcar tracks 14th and Catlin

Streetcar rails are still visible at a Forest Service building at 14th and Catlin that once was the original streetcar barn. 

 Tom Bauer

An exhibit on the history and future of transportation in the Missoula area is on the slate for First Friday on Friday night.

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, the city’s Historic Preservation Office and Big Sky Public Relations will be hosting the March 6 event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Hammond Arcade, 101 S. Higgins Ave.

Historic photos, maps, newspaper articles and planning documents will be on display. The public will also have a chance to learn about MPO’s upcoming update of its Long Range Transportation Plan that will guide future transportation investments.

“Missoula has a rich history that we are looking forward to sharing on Friday with the Historic Preservation Office,” Aaron Wilson, MPO transportation planning manager, said in a media release. “It only makes sense that as we look to the past, we think about the future and how we choose to achieve our transportation goals.”

