Missoula transportation subject of First Friday exhibit

An exhibit on the history and future of transportation in the Missoula area is on the slate for First Friday on Friday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, the city’s Historic Preservation Office and Big Sky Public Relations will be hosting the March 6 event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Hammond Arcade, 101 S. Higgins Ave.

Historic photos, maps, newspaper articles and planning documents will be on display. The public will also have a chance to learn about MPO’s upcoming update of its Long Range Transportation Plan that will guide future transportation investments.

“Missoula has a rich history that we are looking forward to sharing on Friday with the Historic Preservation Office,” Aaron Wilson, MPO transportation planning manager, said in a media release. “It only makes sense that as we look to the past, we think about the future and how we choose to achieve our transportation goals.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.