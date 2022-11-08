Missoula trustees aim to name new superintendent in February

Missoula County Public Schools expects to name its next superintendent in February with the help of McPherson & Jacobson LLC, a Nebraska-based consulting firm.

Two consultants with the firm presented an overview of the timeline to trustees at a board work session on Monday evening, and began discussions with trustees of their expectations for the district’s new leader.

“It’s a very competitive field,” said Steve Joel, a national recruiter with McPherson & Jacobson. “There were 900 vacancies in the country last year; we’re seeing a whole bunch of superintendent positions that are opening in the United States. And with the election on Tuesday, I have a feeling there’s going to be a whole bunch more superintendents from other states that are going to be looking for other positions, too.”

Due to the nature of the administrative job market, Joel recommended the trustees make haste and launch their search. A job listing for the vacant MCPS superintendent position is expected to be posted midweek and will close on Dec. 28.

In the meantime, the consultants will meet with various stakeholder groups later this month to learn the needs of the district and community. Some suggested focus groups outside of the board and administrators include students, civic clubs, mental health groups, nonprofit leaders and elected officials.

The consultants advised board members not to attend those meetings.

“This is one that you stay away from because you give people an opportunity to be really open and honest and candid,” Joel said. “Remember, we’re going to report this to you as well.”

After the listing closes in late December, the consulting firm will launch into background checks and initial interviews, which will wrap up by Jan. 10. Two weeks later the board will hold a special meeting where shortlisted candidates will be presented to the trustees before holding their own interviews with the finalists.

The announcement of the new superintendent will be made sometime in February, based on the timeline approved by trustees Monday night.

“It’s a pretty aggressive schedule, but it involves everybody in your district,” Joel said.

Joel, a retired superintendent who spent the last 12 years in Lincoln, Nebraska, has aided in 70 administrative searches with the firm in the last 25 years. He was accompanied to Monday’s meeting by Montana recruiter Sharla Johns, a retired administrator from California who recently relocated to the Bitterroot Valley.

He recently spoke with a group of superintendents in Idaho while on another consulting job and multiple administrators told Joel that working in Missoula would be a “dream job.” Recently, the firm has been averaging 20 to 30 completed applications for vacant superintendent positions, he said.

“My guess is Missoula is going to continue to draw good people just because of location and reputation,” Joel said.

During the work session trustees listed their top characteristics of the district’s next leader to inform the consultant’s search.

Trustee Jeff Avgeris valued strong leadership skills with a goal to unify, vice-chair Arlene Walker Andrews noted she wanted someone “calm in the face of a storm.” Other traits the trustees are looking for include innovation, transparency, good listening skills and a positive relationship with staff.

Former district superintendent Rob Watson left his position at the end of June to become executive director for the School Administrators of Montana. Russ Lodge, who previously served as assistant superintendent, currently serves as interim superintendent.

The timeline may seem short, but trustees hope it will be an improvement from the last time the board opened a search in 2019. At that time, the board approved a consultant for the search in late January and didn’t first discuss the hiring process until February.