Missoula trustees approve asbestos abatement for Sentinel outbuilding

Renovations to possibly transform Building 300 on the Sentinel High School campus into a health and wellness training center will begin with asbestos abatement.

The renovation to the building is a public-private partnership spearheaded by the parent group Purple Power Project. On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public Schools board approved a bid from Abatement Contractors of Montana to gut the interior of the building for asbestos abatement, which will be fully supported by fundraising efforts.

Board members were quick to clarify that approving phase one of the renovation’s three-part plan does not signal their support of the entire project.

“It’s been made clear to the group that this is a step-by-step project and there’s no promises past this approval,” said Trustee Jeff Avgeris. “So whether they feel it’s implied or not, they should be very clear that at this point, the fundraising and the implementation of this project is only getting asbestos out of our schools.

“I would have a real problem not taking free money to get asbestos out of one of the buildings in our schools just because we’re worried that we’re implying that a project will possibly go on down the road,” he continued. "That would make zero sense to me."

The outlying building is located south of Sentinel’s main gymnasium and housed the school’s music programs prior to recent bond upgrades. Last year, the district’s robotics team used Building 300 as its meeting space, but has since relocated.

The planned renovations aim to convert the 6,000 square-foot warehouse into a new training facility with a weight room on half of the building and multi-purpose turf installed in the remaining space to allow all-season training, according to a GoFundMe page online. The organizers also want the space to be available to rent for community groups.

“Our local students need and deserve a spacious indoor area where kids can gather safely and focus on their mental and physical health and wellbeing,” the GoFundMe states.

The three-part plan begins with the interior demolition and asbestos abatement; phase two will take on designing the space followed by construction if fundraising goals are met and the school board approves. No district funds will be used in the project.

The Spartan Touchdown Club announced that Black Sheep Architecture will be partnering with the Purple Power Project as its “official architect,” according to a Facebook post earlier this month.

MCPS Superintendent Russ Lodge anticipates that fundraising for the rest of the project will take about a year, but the Purple Power Project has the funds to support asbestos abatement. The Purple Power Project's GoFundMe has raised $2,550 online as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sentinel principal Trevor Lebowski explained at the board meeting that with 1,400 students and about 98 teachers there are only about five core academic teachers who are sharing classroom space. As such, the school does not need additional classroom space that is disconnected from the main building.

Instead, the school could better utilize Building 300 as a space for special education during class time and a physical education facility outside of the school day, Lebowski said.

“It’s an improvement to a space that’s being unused,” Lebowski said. “It’s a huge improvement and it’s a parent-initiated improvement project and it’s already got a lot of excitement at the school.”