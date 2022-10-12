Missoula trustees consider new policy on sex ed rules

Trustees with Missoula County Public Schools are considering a new policy to notify parents and guardians of human sexuality instruction in classrooms.

The policy is in keeping with a new law passed by the last Legislature, Senate Bill 99, which was introduced by Sen. Cary Smith of Billings and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. The law requires schools to provide parents 48 hours’ notice before introducing instruction related to human sexuality and allows parents to remove their child from class during those discussions as an excused absence.

“Currently, we don’t have ... a policy on human sexuality instruction, it’s a policy that we’re missing,” Superintendent Russ Lodge said at the board meeting held at Seeley-Swan High School on Tuesday.

Based on the MCPS recommended policy, the district will notify parents and guardians 48 hours prior to an assembly or instruction related to human sexuality, and will make curriculum materials available for public viewing.

Additionally, the policy would bar the district from allowing any “personnel to offer, sponsor, or furnish any course materials or instruction relating to human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases if the person or entity provides abortion services.” Trustee Grace Decker suggested in a motion to simplify the language to instead read that there would be “no instruction by providers of abortions in the schools.”

The board unanimously approved the first reading of the new policy at its meeting with Trustee Karen Sherman abstaining from voting “pending further investigation.”

Prior to SB 99 becoming law, parents in Montana could elect to have their child removed from sexual education instruction. The main area the proposed policy would change at MCPS would be the language concerning abortion providers as well as the 48-hour notice, Lodge said.

Trustee Keegan Witt voiced concerns that the definition of human sexuality instruction is too vague and could be left to interpretation. The board policy defines it as information related to human sexuality, “including intimate relationships, human sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, contraception or reproductive rights and responsibilities,” which is the same definition written in SB 99.

Many trustees voiced concerns over the possibility of additional work being put on teacher’s plates.

“I support our teachers who have this additional thing on top of their daily tasks,” said Board Chairperson Wilena Old Person. “I want to thank them for doing their jobs.”

The policy will be up for a second reading at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the district offices and will be streamed by Missoula Community Access Television. Public comment can be submitted before the meeting by emailing publiccomment@mcpsmt.org.