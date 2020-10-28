Missoula trustees extend hybrid model, discuss alcohol policy

As cases spike in Missoula and the local health department implements new restrictions, Missoula County Public Schools has decided to extend hybrid learning through the week of Thanksgiving.
With only Trustee Koan Mercer in opposition, the Board of Trustees voted to remain in the current hybrid model through at least Nov. 27, with the understanding the board will revisit the topic at its next meeting and adjust should additional action need to be taken. Trustee Jeffrey Avgeris wasn’t present.
“If something drastic changes, a more rapid increase, we can come back to the board at any time and talk about changing direction,” said Superintendent Rob Watson, in reference to the possibility of going fully remote.
He said the district currently has 15 active cases and approximately 81% of transmission for the 82 total cases the district has had since the start of school occurred outside of school buildings.
“What we’re seeing is less transmission in schools and more happening outside of schools,” Watson said. “We believe we can sustain the hybrid model.”
He did express concern about staffing, saying if the schools were to close, that would likely be the cause rather than case counts.
“The closures that we’re seeing right now, even in our own community, have been related to lack of staff and I do believe that will be sort of our Achilles' heel that will cause a closure at probably one of our K-5 schools,” he said, adding when teachers have to quarantine because they’re a close contact, it presents a staffing issue.
Target Range Schools announced Saturday in a letter to parents and staff that they would move to fully remote learning for the next two weeks due to inadequate staffing after two recent positive cases.
“The number of staff impacted by these two recent positive tests and close contacts is too great for us to properly supervise our students,” the letter read. “Therefore we are moving to Phase 0, fully remote learning, for the next two weeks through Friday, November 6th.”
Watson also presented enrollment numbers showing a drop of 300 students in grades K-8, but an increase of almost 100 students in the high schools. He attributed the overall decrease to more students enrolling in home school throughout the county.
***
MCPS is also discussing updating its policy on alcohol sale and consumption on school premises in order to consider a lease agreement of the administration building on Sixth Street.
Ryan and Jenny Montgomery, owners of Montgomery Distillery downtown, have expressed interest in leasing the property and transforming it into a boutique hotel while maintaining the building’s integrity. The historic building was originally used as the Missoula High School after being built at the turn of the 20th century.
The pair first proposed the idea, a multi-decades-long lease agreement, at a board meeting last November and were the only response MCPS received after it had an official request for proposals open for sixth months. At the time, the district created a committee to work on the details of a lease of the administration building.
“The committee’s been working on this for over a year now, and we’re really at a point where some additional guidance would be helpful,” said Pat McHugh, director of business and operations.
Currently, consumption, possession or distribution of alcohol on school property is prohibited, according to school policy 4332 on “Conduct on School Property,” as well as policy 5226 on a “Drug-Free Workplace.”
In order to consider the lease, trustees would need to alter the district policies. At the meeting Tuesday night, the committee asked whether that’s something the Board of Trustees would be willing to look at.
“In order to proceed with negotiations of the terms of the lease, we have this issue in front of us and one that would really preclude any further conversation if this isn’t a direction the board is willing to look at,” McHugh said.
“We’re just looking to see if the school board would entertain allowing beer and wine as a part of a larger business model for this property and with a long-term lease on a piece of property where the school just has no active business,” said Ryan Montgomery at the board meeting.
Trustee Diane Lorenzen, who is on the lease committee, expressed concern that other potential tenants might have put forth official proposals had they known a change of school policy was possible.
“I’m personally concerned that the other people applying didn’t know that changing the policy was an option,” she said, adding she’d suggest the board focus on how it feels about setting aside the alcohol policy on school properties separate from this specific lease option. “I don’t want us to make this policy adjustment triggered by our fear that we wouldn’t get another applicant to these buildings.”
Lorenzen and Trustee Wilena Old Person were concerned that allowing alcohol at one building could lead to a slippery slope.
“If we lift it for this building, do we lift it for our soccer fields, the River Bowl, PEAS Farm?” Lorenzen asked.
Trustees Sharon Sterbis and Grace Decker said they would not be in favor of changing board policy around alcohol on school property.
“I would be inclined to prefer uses of our buildings and our properties that are not alcohol-based if possible,” Decker said.
Montgomery said upgrading the building for any use outside of a school building and bringing it up to code would be a multi-million dollar undertaking, so being able to eventually sell alcohol as part of the business model is necessary to pay for that.
“To use this property as a business with the amount of money that it’s going to take to bring the building up to a level that we can use it is going to have to require all of the levers of profitability that we can pull,” he said. “That’s just coming from a business perspective and looking at this building as a way to pay for and fund ultimately the renovation of the building as a historical building.”
Megan Morris, legal council for the Board of Trustees, said the district has in the past approved a one-time suspension to the alcohol policy to permit alcohol consumption at a fundraiser event at the PEAS Farm and that often in smaller communities in Montana, school buildings are rented for community events and wedding receptions where boards have allowed alcohol.
“There is nothing in state or federal law that prohibits consumption of alcohol in school facilities. This is entirely a matter of board policy and board wishes,” she said, adding one option for the board could be to write an exception into the alcohol policy that allows the board to decide on the policy on a case-by-case basis.
The committee working on the Sixth Street administration building lease meets Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the next steps in the process.
