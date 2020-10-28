Missoula trustees extend hybrid model, discuss alcohol policy

Montgomery said upgrading the building for any use outside of a school building and bringing it up to code would be a multi-million dollar undertaking, so being able to eventually sell alcohol as part of the business model is necessary to pay for that.

“To use this property as a business with the amount of money that it’s going to take to bring the building up to a level that we can use it is going to have to require all of the levers of profitability that we can pull,” he said. “That’s just coming from a business perspective and looking at this building as a way to pay for and fund ultimately the renovation of the building as a historical building.”

Megan Morris, legal council for the Board of Trustees, said the district has in the past approved a one-time suspension to the alcohol policy to permit alcohol consumption at a fundraiser event at the PEAS Farm and that often in smaller communities in Montana, school buildings are rented for community events and wedding receptions where boards have allowed alcohol.

“There is nothing in state or federal law that prohibits consumption of alcohol in school facilities. This is entirely a matter of board policy and board wishes,” she said, adding one option for the board could be to write an exception into the alcohol policy that allows the board to decide on the policy on a case-by-case basis.

The committee working on the Sixth Street administration building lease meets Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the next steps in the process.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.